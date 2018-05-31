  • STV
  • MySTV

Deportation threat to student nurse is 'a disgrace'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The case of 23-year-old Denzel Darku was raised at First Minister's Questions.

Denzel Darku: Student is 'absolute credit to Scotland'.
Denzel Darku: Student is 'absolute credit to Scotland'. Glasgow 2014

The threat to deport a student nurse who was a baton-bearer at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has been branded "a disgrace".

Nicola Sturgeon made the remarks in response to a question at Holyrood about the case of Denzel Darku, 23, from Paisley.

The student nurse moved to the UK from Ghana aged 14 and previously served in the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Mr Darku, who says he wants to work in the NHS, is battling to stay in Scotland after he had two appeals against deportation rejected.

His case was raised during First Minister's Questions by Labour MSP Neil Bibby as an example of the UK Government's controversial "hostile environment" immigration policy.

Sturgeon described Mr Darku as "an absolute credit to Scotland" and called the Home Office threat to deport him "scandalous".

She said she would do "everything she can" to help keep the 23-year-old in the UK.

Bibby said: "This is a young man who has built his life in Paisley, once a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, a Commonwealth Games baton-bearer and a student nurse who wants to work in our NHS.

"But (he) is also the victim of bogus migration targets and the hostile environment policy of the Home Office.

"He is someone who has contributed a huge amount to this country and who wants to stay in Scotland and the UK so he can contribute even more.

"And given the reaction of so many people in my community and across the country, it's clear: people want him to stay here too."

He asked Sturgeon to "make clear to the Home Office the impact their immigration policies are having on young people in Denzel's position".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1377312-government-should-seriously-consider-devolving-immigration/ | default

The MSP added: "Does the First Minister agree with me that there can be no justification for driving a young man like Denzel away from the place he calls home?"

Bibby's question was met with applause by much of the chamber, but the Scottish Conservative benches stayed quiet.

Addressing this, Sturgeon said: "I think the complete lack of support that the Tories have just shown for a young man who has Scotland as his home and who wants to continue to have Scotland as his home says everything we need to know about the Conservative party today."

She continued: "I am aware of the case of Denzel Darku.

"I've met Denzel in the past, he is a fine young man, he is an absolute credit to Scotland and it is outrageous, scandalous, a disgrace that he is threatened with deportation.

"We should be trying to attract more young people of his calibre to Scotland, not chasing them away."

The First Minister called for wholesale reform of immigration to create a "more humane policy".

She added: "I will do everything I can to make the case for Denzel Darku."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.