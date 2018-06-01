DUP leader to attend Orange Order parade in Scotland

The Northern Irish politician was invited to take part in a parade in Fife.

Parade: Invited as guest speaker. PA

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster is to attend an Orange Order parade in Scotland.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland confirmed the politician had accepted an invite to the parade in Cowdenbeath, Fife, later in June.

The organisation's executive officer Robert McLean said he believed it is the first time she has attended one of the Boyne celebration parades in Scotland.

He said: "She's been invited to be the guest speaker. The main speech would be by Arlene Foster."

He added that attendance by Northern Ireland politicians at Scottish parades was not unusual and former First Minister and DUP leader Peter Robinson had done so in the past.

Ms Foster was Northern Ireland's First Minister until the collapse of the powersharing agreement at Stormont last year.

The parade on June 30 is one of the biggest in Scotland and involves lodges from Fife, Edinburgh, the Lothians and elsewhere in the central belt.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.