First Minister writes to police officers after 'stabbing'

A man has been charged with attempting to murder Kenny MacKenzie and Laura Sayer.

Brave: Kenny MacKenzie and Laura Sayer.

Nicola Sturgeon has written to two police officers seriously injured in an alleged stabbing in Inverclyde.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said he and the First Minister had written to police constables Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, to thank them for their service and dedication.

The police officers were seriously injured at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, on Friday morning and were discharged from hospital at the weekend following treatment.

Speaking at Holyrood, Mr Matheson said: "I'm pleased to hear that they are now recovering at home.

"This incident is stark reminder of the risk our police officers face and of their bravery and dedication in serving our communities.

"Both I and the First Minister have written to Pc Sayer and to Pc MacKenzie to express this government's personal thanks to them for their service and dedication to their community."

William Taylor, 43, appeared in private at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault to severe injury and two counts of permanent disfigurement.

He was also charged with obstructing police and threatening behaviour.

Taylor, from Greenock, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

His case was continued for further examination and he is due to make a second court appearance next week.

