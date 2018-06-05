MSPs urged to come up with post-Brexit farm funding options

The Tories argue that the farming sector has been left in "complete limbo".

Farming: "left in complete limbo." PA

Scottish ministers have been urged to publish options for agricultural support post-Brexit, with the Tories arguing the sector has been left in "complete limbo".

Rural businesses will no longer receive subsidies through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) when the UK leaves the EU.

The UK's Environment Secretary Michael Gove has told farmers the government will guarantee subsidies at the current EU level until the 2022 election.

The Scottish Government set up the National Council of Rural Advisers last year to look at future rural support north of the border, with the group due to produce a report shortly.

However, Holyrood's opposition parties accused ministers of dragging their heels.

Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said the sector in Scotland was "becoming increasingly distressed at the lack of any concrete proposals for funding arrangements post-Brexit".

He added: "Not least when the Scottish Government know the amount of funding it is guaranteed to receive until 2022,".

"Scotland's farming sector remains in complete limbo because of the dereliction of duty from this government when it comes to laying out the substance of future support." Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron

"The Scottish Government's approach is weak and lightweight, and sits in stark contrast to the comprehensive approach of both Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and the Welsh Government, who have both published detailed proposals of various options for post-Brexit support in England and Wales respectively.

"Scotland's farming sector remains in complete limbo because of the dereliction of duty from this government when it comes to laying out the substance of future support."

Scottish Labour's Colin Smyth said he shared ministers' concerns on the lack of certainty over the final Brexit settlement but added: "That can't be used as a shield by the Scottish Government not to set out what its vision is for post-Brexit support for agriculture and rural Scotland."

The Scottish Liberal Democrats were also critical, with Mike Rumbles, the party's rural affairs spokesman, stating Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing was "neglecting his duty to safeguard the sector and leaving farmers insecure".

Mr Ewing said UK ministers had failed to provide clarity on funding and future trade arrangements. Scottish ministers have argued there is a contrast between Mr Gove's farming subsidy pledge and a promise to protect all rural funding post-Brexit.

"We were promised that all lost EU funding would be replaced," Mr Ewing told MSPs.

"Despite continued pressure from myself, cabinet colleagues in Scotland and indeed other devolved administrations, current guarantees and commitments fall short of honouring that promise."

He added: "This lack of information over funding matters.

"Any business plan with no numbers in it is simply not worth the paper it is written on."

He said uncertainty over costs, revenue and workforce remained.

"The three fundamentals for every business are shrouded in uncertainty and as soon as the UK Government can get round to deciding something on Brexit and putting forward some sort of plan, perhaps it may be possible to address the realities in response to that," Mr Ewing said.

"But until that there are no figures, there is no clarity and therefore there is no capacity to deliver any clear plan at all."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.