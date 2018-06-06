  • STV
  • MySTV

Labour row over 'internal market' plan post-Brexit

ITV

Some pro-EU backbenchers are calling for the party to back single market membership.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA

Labour rebels called for the party to back membership of the single market despite Jeremy Corbyn's top team rejecting a Norway-style relationship with the EU.

The Labour frontbench rejected offering support to measures which would see the UK remain in the European Economic Area (EEA) after Brexit and instead proposed an alternative plan.

The official Labour amendments to the Brexit Bill would call on Theresa May to make maintaining "full access" to the EU "internal market" an objective of the negotiations with Brussels.

A Commons showdown on the Government's Brexit legislation has been set for June 12 after the House of Lords rewrote significant parts of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill - including inserting a commitment to staying in the EEA.

It is understood Labour MPs will be ordered abstain on the Lords EEA amendment but will be asked instead to back the call for a "bespoke" deal which would see shared UK-EU institutions and regulations.

But critics of the approach set out by Mr Corbyn and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer insisted that backing the Lords amendment was the best hope of securing a "soft" exit from the EU.

Former shadow chancellor Chris Leslie said: "We should not be in the business of bailing out Theresa May when she's facing rebellion on the single market."

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle added: "Many of us will be supporting the EEA amendment from Lords. Not any lesser alternative."

Ex-cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw said Tory MPs would not vote for a Labour frontbench amendment and if the party is "serious" about avoiding a hard Brexit "we must vote for the existing backbench cross-party Lords amendment".

Chuka Umunna - a supporter of the pro-EU Open Britain campaign - said: "All the way through the passage of this Bill, the only amendments which have commanded support on both sides of the House and passed are cross-party backbench ones.

"So, if we are serious about 'protecting full access to the internal market of the EU' and ensuring 'no new impediments to trade', logic dictates Labour MPs should be whipped to support the cross-party EEA amendment sent to us by the House of Lords."

Setting out his amendment, Sir Keir said: "Existing single market agreements that the EU has negotiated with third countries, including Norway, are bespoke deals negotiated with the EU to serve the best interests of those countries.

"We need to learn from them and negotiate our own more ambitious agreement, which serves our economic interests and which prevents a hard border in Northern Ireland."

But Brexit minister Suella Braverman said: "Labour have shattered their promise to respect the referendum result - this amendment means accepting free movement and continuing to follow EU rules with absolutely no say in them, which is the worst of all worlds."

On Wednesday, Mrs May will answer Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons where the latest developments in the Brexit process are likely to be raised.

And Brexit Secretary David Davis is set to make a speech on his hopes for the future security partnership between the UK and the EU.

The intervention comes after a bruising row over the Galileo satellite programme and European arrest warrant which saw Mr Davis suggest Brussels was concerned with "public posturing and scoring points" rather than resolving the issues.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.