MSPs pass law pardoning gay men for 'unjust' convictions

Private same-sex activity between two men over 21 was illegal in Scotland until 1981.

Bill: Gay men convicted under discriminatory laws have been pardoned. PA PA

MSPs have unanimously voted through a law giving automatic pardons to gay men convicted under historical discriminatory legislation.

The Historical Sexual Offences (Pardons and Disregards) Bill automatically pardons gay men convicted under historical discriminatory laws.

It also allows them to apply for past convictions of this nature to be legally disregarded or removed from criminal records.

Private same-sex activity between two men aged over 21 was not legalised in Scotland until 1981 and the age of consent for gay men was reduced to 16 only in 2001.

The last anti-gay references remained on the criminal statute book in Scotland until late 2013.

Police Scotland have identified up to 1261 offences recorded against 994 people which fall within the scope of the Bill.

MSPs heard evidence from a man who was convicted in the early 1990s of kissing a man in the street who said his career had been hindered as he feared applying for jobs which required a disclosure check.

They voted through the new legislation by 119 votes to zero.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said the new law means people will no longer face discrimination for "unjust" convictions.

