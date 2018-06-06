  • STV
  • MySTV

David Davis could quit as Brexit secretary on Thursday

ITV

Davis believes it would be a mistake to offer a backstop proposal for keeping the Irish border open.

Here today, gone tomorrow?
Here today, gone tomorrow? PA

David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, and arguably the most important minister in this Government other than the Prime Minister, faces a moment of truth on Thursday.

He is completely clear that it would be a disastrous mistake for the Prime Minister and the UK Government to offer Brussels a backstop proposal for keeping the Irish border open that does not contain a specified end date.

His reason is simple.

That backstop would commit the UK to staying in the customs union and single market.

And once the EU were to have that commitment, Davis believes - plausibly - that his Brussels interlocutor Michel Barnier would no longer have any incentive to negotiate seriously on alternative arrangements for keeping the border open.

David Davis believes Michel Barnier would not take part in serious negotiations if a backstop deal was agreed.
David Davis believes Michel Barnier would not take part in serious negotiations if a backstop deal was agreed. PA

Davis would have zero leverage in those talks to obtain technical or fiscal solutions to the border issue.

And since Davis takes the view that a backstop without an end date would leave him with no bargaining chips, it is very difficult to see how he could stay in his job.

But there is no sign of the PM and Downing Street backing down to give him what he wants.

My Downing Street sources tell me that it is impossible to write a date into the backstop, simply because it is impossible to know how long the backstop would be needed.

And they are also saying that we are likely to see the finished backstop on Thursday - though whether it will be published before or after the Brexit war cabinet meets (also on Thursday) is unclear.

For the avoidance of doubt, May and Downing Street are well aware that Davis has become more and more disillusioned about how they are backseat driving the Brexit negotiations - in a manner he sees as delivering sub-optimal outcomes (to put it euphemistically).

But they don't seem too bothered.

So will Davis quit on Thursday? I would not bet anything valuable on him choosing to stay.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.