Student nurse wins fight against deportation threat

Denzel Darku, 23, from Paisley, was living under the threat of deportation to Africa.

Denzel Darku: Will be allowed to remain in the UK. Glasgow 2014

A student nurse from Paisley who was living under the threat of deportation to Africa has won his fight to stay in the UK.

Denzel Darku's situation gained media attention throughout the country after it was raised at First Minister's Questions last week.

The 23-year-old, who was a baton holder at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was facing deportation to Ghana despite not living in the country since he was a child.

But the Home Office has now confirmed that he will in fact be allowed to remain in Scotland.

Labour MSP Neil Bibby, who raised the question at FMQs, says the case further highlights the Conservative Government's "callous approach" to immigration.

In a statement he said: "I am absolutely delighted for Denzel that this nightmare has finally come to an end.

"His life has been turned upside down for no reason and lessons must be learned by the Home Office in how they treat people in future.

"I hope the interest in this case - and the Windrush scandal - results in a new approach to immigrants who make their lives here. The cruel and unacceptable treatment

of people like Denzel in pursuit of politically-driven targets must stop.

"I hope Denzel is now able to resume his nursing studies and continues to be a big part of our community in Paisley."

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "We have contacted Mr Darku's legal representatives today to advise that, following reconsideration of his case, his application for permanent residence has been granted."

