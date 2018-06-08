Scottish Labour to campaign in key marginal seats

The party believe they can take as many as 20 new seats in the next general election.

Marginals: Labour will campaign a year on from election. PA

Scottish Labour will campaign in key marginal seats on Saturday, one year on from the general election.

The 2017 ballot saw Theresa May lose her majority, while in Scotland the SNP lost 21 of their 56 seats to the Tories, Labour and the Lib Dems.

Activists will target Glasgow Central, Glasgow South, Linlithgow and East Falkirk and the Western Isles.

Scottish Labour won six seats from the SNP last year, and says it is "within touching distance" in at least 20 constituencies.

The party's campaigns spokesman, Neil Findlay, said: "While the SNP gather in Aberdeen, Scottish Labour activists across the country will be hitting the streets to deliver our message of hope and real change.

"Labour won six seats from the SNP in 2017 - and we are ready to win more than 20 at the next election, whenever it is called."

He added: "Rather than focusing on more division, Scottish Labour activists will be out on the streets campaigning and persuading Scottish voters that only Labour will create a society that will work for the many, not the few."

