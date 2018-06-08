SNP support rises to 40% ahead of spring conference

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suffered a drop in her approval rating.

SNP: Party gets 4% boost in Westminster voting intentions. PA

The SNP has received a poll boost ahead of its spring conference in Aberdeen with support for the party at Westminster rising to 40%.

The 4% increase in support since January could give the SNP an additional eight MPs if there was another general election, according to the YouGov survey.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has suffered a two-point drop in her personal popularity ratings, taking her to -2, meaning more people think she is doing badly than well.

By contrast, Ruth Davidson is the only senior politician in the UK with a positive approval rating, on 11.

Support for the Scottish Conservatives at Westminster has also risen by 4% to 27%, with Davidson's party retaking second place from Scottish Labour.

But these voting intentions would actually see the Tories drop two seats from 13 to 11 due to the SNP's 13-point lead, going by the projections.

Labour, meanwhile, has dropped 5% to 23% which would leave the party with a sole MP, down from seven.

The YouGov poll for The Times Scotland spoke to more than 1000 Scots at the start of June.

Under Holyrood voting intentions, the SNP would be projected to lose nine seats despite a similar rise in projected constituency vote share, up 3% to 41%.

This model would see the Scottish Greens pick up three seats and Labour, the Lib Dems and the Tories bag two each.

The figures come as Scotland's governing party begins its spring conference in Aberdeen on Friday, where the new SNP depute leader will be announced.

The party recently published its report into the economic prospects for an independent Scotland after nearly two years of work by the Growth Commission.

Sturgeon said the 354-page report would "restart the debate" on Scottish independence amid rising grassroots campaigning on the issue.

According to the YouGov survey, Scottish independence has the support of 45% of voters - the same number which backed the proposition in 2014.

Support for an independence referendum in the next five years stands at 40%, with 52% opposed and 8% unsure.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787320586001-sturgeon-to-restart-independence-debate.jpg" />

Deputy first minister John Swinney said: "This is an extraordinary endorsement of our record in government, with people continuing to put their trust in the SNP to deliver for Scotland.

"But it also shows that we're winning the argument over Scotland's future - how best we keep driving our country forward, delivering the best public services anywhere in the UK and building a fairer country."

"Our vision to create a successful economy and flourishing, inclusive society could not be further at odds with despair and chaos of Brexit from the Tories."

He added: "These figures will make dismal reading for Labour.

"They've got no credibility on the serious issues we face as a country, Richard Leonard is a struggling leader and that's why they're plummeting in the polls."

The poll put Leonard's approval rating at -20 while Jeremy Corbyn is facing a -30 shortfall among Scottish voters.

The party is to campaign in key marginal Scottish seats at the weekend one year on from the snap election in 2017.

Scottish Labour's campaigns spokesman Neil Findlay said: "Labour is the only party offering the real and radical change that Scotland wants - an end to austerity and an economy that works for the people, not merely people working for the economy.

"Last year's general election shows the different a positive and radical campaign can make.

"While the SNP continue to try and sell its cuts commission and another decade of austerity for Scotland, Labour campaigners are speaking to people every day making the case for a country that works for the many, not the few."

The lowest approval for a British politician was reserved for Prime Minister Theresa May, whose rating sits at -44 among Scots.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.