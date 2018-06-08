Keith Brown revealed as new depute leader of the SNP

The economy secretary defeated Julie Hepburn and Christopher McEleny to win the role.

Keith Brown: MSP and cabinet secretary to be SNP's second-in-command. SWNS

Keith Brown has been elected the new depute leader of the SNP at the party's conference in Aberdeen.

The Scottish economy secretary defeated activist Julie Hepburn and Inverclyde Council leader Christopher McEleny to win the role, taking 55% of the vote.

The depute leader role became available when Mr Robertson stepped down in February after losing his Westminster seat in last year's general election.

Ballots opened on May 18, with voters asked to rank candidates in order of preference under the single transferable vote system.

Brown, who is the MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane, said it was "absolute privilege" to take on the post.

He added: "This is the party I joined more than three decades ago, the party I have campaigned for and the party I have been honoured to represent in local government, in Holyrood and as a cabinet secretary.

"Today, as I take on this new responsibility, our party is in good heart - and the polls show us in a commanding position at both Holyrood and Westminster, 11 years into office.

"While other parties bicker and fight, we work hard to represent the people of Scotland and win their support."

The three candidates' views on the timing of a second independence referendum were highlighted during the contest, with McEleny using his candidacy to call for a new referendum inside the next 18 months.

Hepburn, who campaigned for internal reforms in the party, said a second vote should take place before the next Holyrood elections in 2021 while Brown said the timing depended on clarity of Brexit.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.