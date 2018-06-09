  • STV
  • MySTV

Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government 'holding Scotland back'

STV

The First Minister will address the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Politics: Sturgeon will address delegates on Saturday.
Politics: Sturgeon will address delegates on Saturday.

Nicola Sturgeon claims Theresa May's government is holding Scotland back with its policies on migration and austerity.

The First Minister will use her speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to contrast the actions of her Scottish Government with those of Westminster.

Telling the audience that her party is moving Scotland forwards, she will also use her address to announce a new fund - the forerunner to the planned Scottish National Investment Bank - will invest £70m this year, with £25m of this going towards the construction of 3,000 new homes.

The First Minister will claim: "While the shambolic Westminster Tory government is holding Scotland back, the Scottish Government is moving Scotland forwards."

With the SNP "governing in tough times" she will tell party activists the "legacy of the recession and the continued reality of Westminster austerity challenges us every single day".

Ms Sturgeon will make a renewed plea for powers over immigration to be devolved to Scotland, saying: "Westminster's hostile environment to migration is not just a slogan.

"It is has a real impact on our public services and our economy.

"Since the Brexit vote there's been a huge drop in the number of EU nurses registering in the UK.

"And until just two days ago, a young student nurse from Paisley, a former member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, Denzel Darku, was being threatened with deportation.

"At first sight that beggars belief, but then you realise it was just the Tories being true to form - hostile to migrants and neglecting the NHS."

'Scotland is a welcoming country - our prosperity and our public services depend on it. If Westminster cannot or will not act in our best interests, it is time that our own Parliament was able to do so.'
Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon will add: "Scotland is a welcoming country - our prosperity and our public services depend on it.

"If Westminster cannot or will not act in our best interests, it is time that our own Parliament was able to do so.

"It's time for powers over migration to come to Scotland."

She will also announce that the £150m Building Scotland fund is open for business.

The fund is the precursor for the Scottish National Investment Bank, which was announced as part of the latest Holyrood budget.

Ms Sturgeon will say that this "has the potential to put Scotland at the forefront of technological and environmental innovation and create jobs", but that it will take time to set up.

"To bridge the gap, we have announced #150 million over the next two years for a new Building Scotland Fund," she will say.

"I can announce today that this fund is now open for business."

With a total of £70m to be invested in 2018-19, £25m will go to supporting low carbon industrial facilities, with another £25m on housing and £20m towards more research and development work.

This will show the Scottish Government is "boosting the economy now, preparing it for the future and building the homes that people need," Ms Sturgeon will say.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.