  • STV
  • MySTV

Russell: EU withdrawal bill is profoundly anti-democratic

STV

Mike Russell insisted the legislation: "undermines the whole of the constitutional settlement".

Mike Russell: Called the deal 'profoundly anti-democratic.'
Mike Russell: Called the deal 'profoundly anti-democratic.' © STV

Scotland's Brexit minister has insisted there will be no compromise with the UK Government in the row over devolved powers without changes being made to the "profoundly anti-democratic" EU Withdrawal Bill.

Mike Russell insisted that the legislation which has already been rejected by Holyrood: "undermines the whole of the constitutional settlement".

Ministers in Edinburgh and London have been unable to break the deadlock between the two governments over the Bill, which nationalist politicians insist is a "power grab".

Speaking at the SNP confernece in Aberdeen, Mr Russell warned: "We're heading to a situation where no matter how Scotland votes it's the Tories who get to decide."

While he said the Scottish Government had attempted to find a middle ground in talks with Theresa May's administration, he told the conference all those efforts had been rebuffed.

And he insisted: "There are somethings you can't compromise on and some people you can't compromise with.

"We can't compromise if irreversible damage is to be done to Scotland and everyone who lives here. We can't compromise if the outcome would be damage to our country and its democracy.

"And we can compromise with those who don't care about our future, who are only moving backwards into an imaginary past."

"A good Brexit is a fantasy, it is a fiction that the Tories want you to believe. It is as impossible as a vow of silence from Nigel Farage."
Scotland's Brexit Minister Mike Russell

He insisted: "The Scottish Government will continue to defend Scotland's Parliament. Not because it is the best it could be, because it is the best we presently have and it is only by having that we can make it better."

Last month, Holyrood voted against giving formal consent to the Withdrawal Bill, with Labour, Lib Dem and Green MSPs voting with the SNP on the issue.

While the move will not prevent the UK Government from bringing in the legislation, it could spark a constitutional crisis if the Bill has to be imposed against the wishes of the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Russell said since then the approach of the Tory administration had been to "refuse to acknowledge concerns and talk to the parties at the Scottish Parliament".

He also said he believed a Brexit deal could be won which would see the UK remain in both the single market and the customs union.

He told the conference: "We will always articulate what we believe is best for Scotland and in this case that is continuing membership of the EU - that is what Scotland voted for in 2016 and what I am sure it would vote for again if there were another referendum.

"But if we can't achieve that in the short term, then the only possible alternative, the least bad alternative, is continuing membership of the single market and the customs union. That can be campaigned for and won."

Mr Russell insisted: "Brexit is bound to cause damage to our economy, to our society and to our countries. The only real issue is the scale of the damage and how it can be mitigated.

"A good Brexit couldn't be delivered by anybody, because it doesn't exist.

"A good Brexit is a fantasy, it is a fiction that the Tories want you to believe. It is as impossible as a vow of silence from Nigel Farage."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.