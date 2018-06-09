  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon announces Immediate pay rise for NHS staff

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The First Minister was speaking at the SNPs spring conference in Aberdeen.

First Minister: Announced pay rise for NHS staff.
First Minister: Announced pay rise for NHS staff. PA

Scotland's First Minister has announced that all NHS staff earning under £80,000 a year will receive an immediate pay rise of 3%.

Nicola Sturgeon also hit out at the "hostile environment" caused by the UK government's immigration policy and called for relevant powers to be devolved to Scotland.

Speaking at the SNP party conference in Aberdeen she said: "Westminster might want to create a hostile environment for migrants.

"But let me make this clear today - that policy is not in our name.

"Our message to everyone who has chosen to build a life here in Aberdeen, or anywhere in Scotland, is this: You are welcome, and we want you to stay."

There were cheers when Sturgeon announced a pay rise for nurses in Scotland, telling the conference that the extra money "will be in their pay packets next month".

She said: "That means the vast majority of our frontline NHS staff will be paid, not just the same as in NHS England this year, but more."

The First Minister added: "This is a £160m investment in those who care for us.

"And as our precious NHS reaches its 70th birthday, it comes with our grateful thanks for all that they do."

"The vast majority of our frontline NHS staff will be paid, not just the same as in NHS England this year, but more."
Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon insisted that "independence was well within our grasp" but gave no details of when a second referendum could be held.

She told the conference: "As we wait for the fog of Brexit to clear, our opportunity - indeed, our responsibility - is this.

"Not just to focus on the 'when' of independence. But to use our energy and passion to persuade those who still ask 'why?'

"Right now, that is the more important task."

The SNP leader also reiterated her belief that the "Tories can't be trusted with the Scottish Parliament."

She also hit out at the EU Withdrawal Bill, which is due to come before MPs in the Commons on Tuesday.

Saying that as a result of the UK Government's legislation, "the powers of our parliament are under threat like never before".

She added: "On Tuesday, the EU Withdrawal Bill returns to the House of Commons. As it stands, that Bill allows UK ministers to remove Scotland's powers for up to seven years.

"Agriculture, fishing, trade, environmental standards, consumer protections - areas that really matter to people and to businesses across the country.

"And they want to be able to do so against the will of the Scottish Parliament. That is completely unacceptable."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.