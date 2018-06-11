'Opt out' organ donation scheme set to be introduced

Scots currently have to agree to donate their organs before they can be taken.

Transplant: New system intended to cut down waiting lists. PA

Scotland is set to move to an "opt out" system for organ donation.

Scots currently have to volunteer to donate their organs before they can be taken after death.

Under the new system, people will have to opt out of donation and if somebody has not stated a preference their organs could still be taken.

However, families may also be asked about their loved one's views to avoid unwanted donations.

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said: "We need to do all we can do further reduce the number of people in Scotland waiting for transplants.

"We have made significant progress over the last decade and moving to an opt out system will be part of driving a long term change in attitudes.

"Organ and tissue donation is an incredible gift."

A public consultation in 2017 found 82% of respondents were in support of an opt out system, according to the Scottish Government.

However, the new legislation will have to be approved by the Scottish Parliament before it is introduced.

Under the proposed system there are provisions for adults who are unable to give consent and children under the age of 16, whose organs will not be taken without permission.

Since 2008 there has been a significant increase in the number of people who donated their organs after death - up from 54 in 2007/08 to 102 in 2017/18.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.