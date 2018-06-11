Pavement parking set to be banned under new road laws

The Scottish Government has published a range of measures to improve transport.

Parking: Councils to clamp down on pavement parking (file pic). PA

Pavement parking and double parking will be banned under new legislation being introduced to the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Government has published its Transport (Scotland) Bill, which includes a range of measures to improve transport around the country.

In order to improve road safety and help elderly and disabled people, parking vehicles on pavements will be banned.

Local councils will be given the powers to tackle the issue, as well as vehicles which block the road through double parking.

'This will help transform our towns and cities into cleaner, more accessible and more pleasant spaces to travel and enjoy.' Transport minister Humza Yousaf

The bill also aims to improve bus services and provide a technological framework for a Scotland-wide smart ticketing system.

It will also deliver the legal authority for Low Emission Zones (LEZs) in Scottish cities.

LEZs could exclude certain types of vehicles from entering parts of cities to improve air quality and pollution standards.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "Beyond bus services, this Bill will allow for decriminalised enforcement of Low Emission Zones, double parking and parking on pavements.

"This will help transform our towns and cities into cleaner, more accessible and more pleasant spaces to travel and enjoy.

"By strengthening the technology and governance which underpins smart ticketing, people will be able to move between our cities with greater ease and convenience.

"The Bill will also further increase the safety and efficiency of road works to help keep our traffic flowing."

Regarding the new smart ticketing system, a spokesman for Transport Scotland said: "This Bill supports the introduction of a technology standard to strengthen compatibility of smart ticketing in Scotland.

"By having one technical standard for smart ticketing schemes, different operators and modes of public transport will be made easier for the travelling public."‎

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.