  • STV
  • MySTV

Pavement parking set to be banned under new road laws

STV

The Scottish Government has published a range of measures to improve transport.

Parking: Councils to clamp down on pavement parking (file pic).
Parking: Councils to clamp down on pavement parking (file pic). PA

Pavement parking and double parking will be banned under new legislation being introduced to the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Government has published its Transport (Scotland) Bill, which includes a range of measures to improve transport around the country.

In order to improve road safety and help elderly and disabled people, parking vehicles on pavements will be banned.

Local councils will be given the powers to tackle the issue, as well as vehicles which block the road through double parking.

'This will help transform our towns and cities into cleaner, more accessible and more pleasant spaces to travel and enjoy.'
Transport minister Humza Yousaf

The bill also aims to improve bus services and provide a technological framework for a Scotland-wide smart ticketing system.

It will also deliver the legal authority for Low Emission Zones (LEZs) in Scottish cities.

LEZs could exclude certain types of vehicles from entering parts of cities to improve air quality and pollution standards.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "Beyond bus services, this Bill will allow for decriminalised enforcement of Low Emission Zones, double parking and parking on pavements.

"This will help transform our towns and cities into cleaner, more accessible and more pleasant spaces to travel and enjoy.

"By strengthening the technology and governance which underpins smart ticketing, people will be able to move between our cities with greater ease and convenience.

"The Bill will also further increase the safety and efficiency of road works to help keep our traffic flowing."

Regarding the new smart ticketing system, a spokesman for Transport Scotland said: "This Bill supports the introduction of a technology standard to strengthen compatibility of smart ticketing in Scotland. 

"By having one technical standard for smart ticketing schemes, different operators and modes of public transport will be made easier for the travelling public."‎

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.