SNP MPs walk out of Commons after Blackford told to leave

SNP MPs have walked out of the House of Commons after the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford was asked to leave by the house speaker.

Blackford was told to leave by John Bercow after a disagreement over the Brexit amendments.

The EU Withdrawal Bill was voted through the Commons on Tuesday despite the Scottish Parliament refusing to give its consent.

Blackford called for the Commons to sit in private when he was called to ask a question during the weekly PMQs session.

Bercow said it would be better to deal with the issue at the end of the question session.

The SNP leader repeatedly objected and refused to return to his seat.

Bercow said he was suspending the party leader for the rest of the day following his "repeated refusal" to take his seat when told to do so

Blackford's fellow MPs then followed him out of the chamber in protest, with many shouting as they left.

Afterwards, Blackford told STV News: "The Scottish Parliament refused to give consent and we're faced with a situation where Westminster is ramming through legislation and not one of us has been given the opportunity to debate."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon showed support for the group on social media.

On Twitter she said: "Right behind Ian Blackford and the SNP MPs.

"Scotland and Scottish Parliament are being treated with contempt by Westminster and it needs to be highlighted."

SNP cabinet spokesman Tommy Sheppard added: "Ian Blackford ordered to leave chamber so the entire SNP group has walked out of this undemocratic shambles.

"If we are denied our voice inside chamber we will take it outside."

Scottish Secretary and Tory MP David Mundell accused the SNP of staging a "stunt".

He tweeted: "The SNP was about to be granted a debate on how the devolution aspects of the EU Withdrawal Bill.

"Disappointed, if not surprised, that if they really felt so strongly about it, they chose a stunt over holding the Government to account."

