Five Labour MPs quit frontbench roles over Brexit Bill

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Laura Smith, Tonia Antoniazzi, Ged Killen, Anna McMorrin and Ellie Reeves all resigned.

Westminster: Votes on Withdrawal Bill amendments continue. PA

Five Labour MPs have resigned from their frontbench roles ahead of voting on House of Lords amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Junior minister Laura Smith resigned from the shadow cabinet along with Tonia Antoniazzi, Ged Killen, Anna McMorrin and Ellie Reeves.

The Lords amendment would force the Government to prioritise a European Economic Area (EEA) deal - the so-called Norway Model - in negotiations with the EU.

It was rejected on Wednesday night by 327 votes to 126, majority 201.

The Labour leadership had urged its MPs to abstain but 75 voted for and 15 against.

Jeremy Corbyn's frontbench had opposed the EEA model and introduced its own amendment, 51A, which called for a post-Brexit deal guaranteeing "full access" to European markets.

It was also defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday night, by 82 votes.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "I understand the difficulties MPs representing constituencies which voted strongly for Leave or Remain have on the EEA amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

"The Labour Party respects the outcome of the EU referendum and does not support the EEA or Norway model as it is not the right for option for Britain."

It comes after SNP MPs staged a walkout during Prime Minister's Question over the lack of debate given to the devolution amendments of the Bill on Tuesday.

The Scottish Labour for the Single Market accused Corbyn's top team of a "dereliction of duty" by failing to back EEA membership.

Scottish Labour for the Single Market co-chairman, Ian Murray MP, said: "This was a missed opportunity for parliament to defeat the Tories' reckless plans for a hard Brexit, and save tens of thousands of jobs across the UK.

"For the Labour frontbench to abstain on this crucial issue was a dereliction of duty, and future generations will ask us why we didn't do more for the workers we represent.

"But the Brexit process is far from over and the fight goes on.

"We will continue to campaign to protect jobs, oppose austerity and defend workers' rights."

Smith, MP for Crewe and Nantwich, said she resigned in order to vote with the Conservative government against EEA membership.

Pledging to support Mr Corbyn from the backbenches, she said on Twitter she could not vote for anything "that does not deliver the exit from the European Union that my constituents voted for".

She added: "Remaining in the EEA is not the right way forward for our country. Taking rules from Brussels but having no role in making them is simply not good enough for Britain.

"Remaining in the EEA would represent a failure to address the concerns of those who voted Leave and heal the divisions in our society.

"I promised Crewe and Nantwich that I would respect the referendum result. Remaining in the EEA is not compatible with that."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.