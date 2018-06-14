Funding of £1.3m pledged to help Scots buy electric bikes

Interest-free loans of up to £3,000 will be provided to buy the new type of bicycles.

Bicycles: New electric types have a battery and motor.

Ministers are investing £1.3m to encourage more Scots to start using electric bicycles.

Interest-free loans of up to £3,000 are being made available for those looking to buy the new type of cycles, which work like a conventional bike but have a battery and motor.

Individuals and businesses will be able to apply for the loans as part of the £500,000 Low Carbon Transport Loan Fund.

Meanwhile the E-bike Grant Fund will distribute £700,000 to councils, public sector bodies and community groups for schemes such as e-bike pools, secure parking and safety equipment.

A further £100,000 from this scheme will allow people to test ride e-bikes at some community centres, Home Energy Scotland advice centres, and active travel hubs.

Rural economy and connectivity secretary Fergus Ewing announced the cash ahead of the Scottish Transport Summit in Glasgow.

He said: "These funds are the latest in a range of measures the Scottish Government is introducing to encourage sustainable and active travel.

"We want more people, who undertake shorter journeys, to leave their cars at home and go by bike for the benefit of their health and our environment.

"E-bikes can be a great way of getting started with active travel as they offer as much assistance as the rider needs.

"They also make it easy for people to take heavy bags with them using panniers, trailers or by opting for an e-cargo bike in the first place."

