SNP gains thousands of members overnight after walkout

The party have had more than 5000 new members sign up during the past 24 hours.

Membership to the SNP has jumped by 5085 during the last 24 hours after the party walked out of the House of Commons in protest.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the figure during First Minister's Questions in Holyrood on Thursday.

Membership to the party is usually between 50-100 new members each day, meaning they saw a 10,000% increase in the daily rate overnight.

This comes just one day after SNP MPs walked out of Prime Minister's Questions after the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford was asked to leave by the house speaker.

Blackford was kicked out by John Bercow after a disagreement over the Brexit amendments.

The EU Withdrawal Bill was voted through the Commons on Tuesday despite the Scottish Parliament refusing to give its consent.

Blackford called for the Commons to sit in private when he was called to ask a question during the weekly PMQs session.

Afterwards, Blackford told STV News: "The Scottish Parliament refused to give consent and we're faced with a situation where Westminster is ramming through legislation and not one of us has been given the opportunity to debate."

