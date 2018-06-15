Fund needed to help children of alcoholics, Labour says

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth made the plea after visiting a Scottish charity.

Alcoholism: More than 50,000 children living with alcoholic parent (file pic). PA

Labour has urged the Scottish Government to set up a dedicated fund to help the children of alcoholics, after a £6m funding pot was announced in England.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth made the plea after visiting a Scottish charity that aims to help children and families affected by alcohol abuse.

It is thought around 51,000 children across Scotland are living with a parent with a drink problem.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt announced £6m worth of funding in April to help the estimated 200,000 children with alcoholic parents get support and advice.

Mr Ashworth, who has spoken out about his father's alcoholism, urged the Scottish Government to put "similar levels of support" in place.

The shadow health secretary and MP for Leister South teamed up with Scottish Labour communities spokeswoman Monica Lennon - whose father also struggled with alcohol - on a visit to Blameless in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

The charity works with the families of people affected by alcohol and Ms Lennon describing it "giving children a chance to live their life again, to get their childhood back".

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said the Scottish Government's approach to alcohol and drug treatment was being changed to focus on families.

"We're committed to improving outcomes for children affected by parental substance misuse, as those children are among the most vulnerable in society and require particular care and support," she said.

"That is why we give £600,000 per year to the Corra Foundation, who support Scottish voluntary organisations, to deliver vital on-the-ground support largely to children and families across Scotland affected by substance and alcohol misuse.

"Our alcohol and drug treatment strategy is currently being refreshed this year and this will include a stronger focus on families and children affected by parental substance misuse."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.