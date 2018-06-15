The former Ukip leader claimed Scottish nationalism has been 'poleaxed by Europe'.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5797988804001-farage-denies-brexit-has-boosted-scottish-independence.jpg" />

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has denied Brexit has increased support for Scottish independence.

Farage appeared on Robert Peston's Now What? show on Friday, where the journalist suggested that "pressure on the break up of the UK" had increased since Brexit.

Farage described the claim as "cobblers" and claimed Scottish nationalism had been "poleaxed by Europe" because a "third of SNP voters backed Brexit".

"If the SNP was genuinely for independence, they might have some chance of breaking up the United Kingdom," he said.

"But because they're actually European regionalists, they can't."

Two separate polls in December 2016 found around a third of SNP supporters surveyed backed Brexit.

Farage also cited a recent Ipsos MORI survey which showed that support for Irish reunification among people in Northern Ireland was at 21%.

He described support for reunification as being at a "modern historic low" and said uncertainty over the Irish border was being exploited by EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

The SNP has been approached for comment.

