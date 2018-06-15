  • STV
  • MySTV

Anger as upskirt law defeated by veteran MP's tactic

ITV

Tory grandee Sir Christopher Chope caused fury by blocking legislation to protect women.

Sir Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons, London
Sir Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons, London PA

The Government said it "has every expectation" upskirting will become illegal after a veteran Conservative MP was publicly derided for derailing plans to criminalise the craze.

Former minister Sir Christopher Chope, 71, was heckled with cries of "shame!" as he deployed his oft-used tactic of opposing backbench private members' bills by simply shouting an objection moments after the Bill was called.

But Justice Minister, Lucy Frazer said she was confident Sir Christopher's actions would not scupper the Bill in the long term, although the Ministry of Justice stopped short of setting a time frame on when it would become law.

She said: "We are committed to making sure upskirting becomes a criminal offence and have every expectation that this will happen."

The Voyeurism (Offences) Bill had its second reading on Friday, which, after the Government announced its support following months of legal wrangling with campaigners, would have seen the worst offenders jailed for two years for taking an image under someone's clothing.

Victims said a specific law prohibiting the craze was necessary as current legislation was often insufficient to prosecute an offender.

Gina Martin, an upskirting victim whose petition to criminalise the act won her a legion of celebrity supporters and political backing, said the decision left her extremely upset but that she remained positive.

Wera Hobhouse, the Lib Dem MP who introduced the Bill after lobbying Sir Christopher on the back benches in the moments before he delivered the crushing blow, said she was angry, frustrated and disappointed.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was dismayed and appalled at the action, while Tory MP Bob Neill said he has written to the Prime Minister asking that government time be made available to the allow the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill to have its second reading.

Moments after blocking the upskirting Bill, Sir Christopher also opposed Finn's Law, Government-backed plans to give police dogs and horses extra legal protections from attack, and also talked out attempts to reform mental health units.

The session caused such outrage it was trending on Twitter in the UK.

Sir Christopher failed to respond to repeated attempts by the Press Association to comment.

The Bill, which would have progressed to the amendment stage before returning to the Commons and the Lords and, later, receiving Royal Ascent, will have to return for another Friday Private Members Bill session, on July 6, if it is to have any hope of becoming law this Parliamentary term.

Even then, it would only take one dissenting voice to again put a stop to its progress.

Ms Martin, a 26-year-old freelance writer living in London, said she spoke to Sir Christopher after the session to ask him about his decision.

She said: "We knew this was a risk but I now stand with powerful, passionate women and men behind me, and I am confident that (junior minister) Lucy Frazer is committed to, and will, close this gap in the law.

"Ryan (Whelan, her lawyer) and I have just spoken with Sir Christopher and he has agreed to meet with the two of us to discuss the Bill.

"I'm positive and hopeful that he will become a supporter."

Richard Burgon MP, who backed the Bill, wrote on Twitter: "Disgusted to see that Tory MP Christopher Chope blocked the Upskirting Bill in Parliament today.

"Labour have supported this campaign from the start, it's time for the Government to bring legislation and not rely on Private Members' Bills, which their own MPs have undermined."

The first figures on the prevalence of upskirting, published by the Press Association earlier this year, showed complainants as young as 10, with incidents in a slew of public locations such as restaurants and festivals.

Currently victims in England and Wales are forced to seek prosecution through other legal avenues, such as outraging public decency or harassment, prompting the call for a specific law similar to one already in force in Scotland.

The new law would bring the punishment for upskirting in line with other existing voyeurism offences, and will see offenders face a maximum of two years in prison.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.