May pressed on Trump visit amid family separations

Dan Vevers

The SNP's Ian Blackford highlighted 'deeply distressing' images emerging from the US.

The Prime Minister has been quizzed on if she still intends to "roll out the red carpet" for Donald Trump amid his administration's policy of separating families at the US border.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford cited "deeply distressing audio and images" emerging from US detention centres as he pressed Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions.

Pictures and footage have revealed child migrants being kept in cages in the US near its southern border, reportedly including infants as young as 18 months.

The Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy has led to the separation of more than 2300 children from their parents in just five weeks.

May called the policy "wrong" and "not the United Kingdom's approach", insisting the US president's visit to the UK on July 13 was an opportunity to discuss the issue.

She added she had ended the routine detention of families with children shortly after she became home secretary in 2010.

There has been speculation that Trump's July visit could be extended to include a trip to Scotland, where he owns two golf resorts.

Activists have vowed to hold protests across the UK, including in Edinburgh and Glasgow, to mark the 45th US president's first visit to Britain since he took office.

Blackford was speaking a week on from being told to leave the House of Commons in heated exchanges at PMQs over the Brexit Bill, sparking a walkout by SNP MPs.

Devolution amendments to the Bill, long dubbed a "power grab" by critics, were passed with less than 20 minutes of debate last Tuesday despite Holyrood refusing to give its consent.

Returning to PMQs on Wednesday, Blackford said: "Many of us in this House will be aware of the deeply distressing audio and images of children separated from their parents in US detention centres.

"Infants as young as 18 months are being caged like animals. Babies of eight months are being left isolated in rooms.

"And last night, the former head of US immigration and customs enforcement said he expects hundreds of these children never to be reunited with their parents.

"Lost in the system. Orphaned by the US Government."

He asked: "Is the Prime Minister still intending to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump?"

May joked: "Can I first of all say to the right honourable gentleman I'm pleased to see him in this chamber to be able to ask his questions."

The Prime Minister continued: "On the very important issue that he's raised of what we have seen in the United States, the pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages, are deeply disturbing.

"This is wrong, this is not something that we agree with, this is not the United Kingdom's approach.

"Indeed, when I was home secretary I ended the routine detention of families with children."

She added: "We have a special, enduring and long-standing relationship with the United States and I think it is right there will be a range of issues that I'll be discussing with President Trump - a range of issues about our shared interests.

"I think it's important that we make sure that when we see the President of the United States here in the United Kingdom, we're able to have those discussions that means that when we disagree with what they're doing, we say so."

Blackford said her answer was "disappointing" and likened Trump's "zero tolerance" policy to the UK home office's own controversial "hostile environment" stance.

He added: "We know that this government detains children in detention centres here in the UK.

"The UK is the only EU country to detain people indefinitely.

"Will the Prime Minister today, on World Refugee Day, show some leadership and end her policy of indefinite detention?"

May responded that her government has to detain people "on occasions" but that their welfare is taken "extremely seriously".

She added: "We introduced the at-risk policy, which means that we have a clear presumption that adults who are at-risk should not be detained, along with better mental health provision for them."

