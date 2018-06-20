Law bans home knife deliveries after Bailey Gwynne killing

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death at school with a knife bought from Amazon.

Bailey Gwynne: Stabbed to death at Cults Academy.

A new law banning knives bought online from being delivered to homes is set to come into force across the UK.

It comes almost three years after the death of Aberdeen teenager Bailey Gwynne, who was stabbed to death at school.

The 16-year-old killed with a knife bought on Amazon, which his killer had delivered to his home without his parents' knowledge.

In the wake of Bailey's death 12 major retailers promised to introduce tougher age checks on knife sales, but the pledge was not enforced in Scotland.

The new Offensive Weapons Bill will stop knives being delivered to homes after they are bought online and make it harder for children to buy them.

It will also ban under-18s from purchasing concentrated acid and make the possession of some corrosive substances in public places an offence.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson said: "I wrote to the UK Government in January 2017 raising concerns about the online sale of knives and the need for a joint approach.

"I'm glad to see this bill will address these issues and ensure more barriers are put in place to stop young people accessing knives and other offensive weapons online.

"We are resolute in our determination to tackle violent crime and this bill ensures we are going further to prevent incidents with offensive weapons from happening in the first place, as well as future-proofing the law."

A Scottish Government spokesman said Holyrood had worked closely with the UK Government on the Westminster-authored bill, which MSPs will be asked to give their consent to before it applies in Scotland.

Hundreds of children have been excluded from Scottish schools for carrying out attacks with weapons, including knives.

Most children bring them into school for protection because they are being bullied, according to Police Scotland.

Daniel Stroud, who is serving a nine-year sentence for killing Bailey, was often teased for his weight and told officers he had never fitted in.

Stroud said he got a knife to "act tough and be cool". He admitted buying it from Amazon because "they don't check if you're over 18".

