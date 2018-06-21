  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: Trump should not get red carpet treatment in UK

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The US president has overturned his policy of separating families at the border.

Leaders: No planned July meeting between Sturgeon and Trump.
Leaders: No planned July meeting between Sturgeon and Trump.

Donald Trump should not be given the "red carpet treatment" when he visits the UK next month, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was "appalled" at images of children locked in cages in US detention centres after being separated from their parents at the border.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions on Thursday, she also highlighted draconian immigration policies in Hungary and Italy as other "reasons to be concerned" at the global picture.

SNP MSP Ruth Maguire raised Trump's upcoming visit to the UK on July 13, which it is anticipated could be extended to include a trip to Scotland, where he owns two golf courses.

The US president's "zero-tolerance" immigration stance has led to the separation of more than 2300 children from their parents in just five weeks.

But on Wednesday he signed an executive order overturning the family separation policy after days of international outrage at the images of incarcerated children which emerged.

Until Wednesday, Trump, his homeland security secretary and other officials had repeatedly asserted the only way to end the practice was for Congress to pass new legislation, while Democrats said he could do it with his signature alone.

The president insists his U-turn will not end the "zero-tolerance" policy that criminally prosecutes all adults caught crossing the Mexican border illegally.

https://stv.tv/news/international/1419848-donald-trump-signs-order-overturning-family-separation-policy/ | default

Sturgeon, who welcomed the change on family separations, does not have any planned meetings with Trump during his July visit - his first to the UK since he took office.

It is classed as a working visit rather than a state visit, however the US ambassador to the UK has said Trump will still meet the Queen.

Raising the issue, Maguire asked: "Does the First Minister think it is appropriate for the UK Government to roll out red carpet for Donald Trump, given the shocking reports of families being split up and the heartbreaking scenes of children detained and cages at the US border, and will she relay the serious concerns of the people of Scotland to the UK Government?"

Sturgeon said she did not think it was appropriate, adding: "Meetings are perhaps one thing but red carpet treatment is another."

She continued: "I don't think there can be anybody, perhaps with the exception of Nigel Farage and his ilk, but I don't think there can be any decent person across the UK, across Europe or even across the world and the vast majority of people in America for that matter, who have not been appalled at the images and the stories of young children being separated from their parents and incarcerated in what look to all intents and purposes to be cages in America.

"I'm glad that the president appeared to U-turn on that position yesterday when he signed an executive order.

"Although I think we've all got to be careful not to just assume that the situation now is OK, because it appears to be that instead of children being detained without their parents, we will see children detained with their parents."

The First Minister added: "I will continue to raise my voice against instances like this, and of course it's not just in America this week that we've seen reasons to be concerned.

"In Italy the conduct around the Roma community, reports today of Hungary deciding to criminalise lawyers and activists who help asylum seekers, should make us all pause for thought.

"We should be standing up for the rights and values that all of us hold dear as human beings.

"The world has a collective responsibility to deal with those seeking refuge and asylum and I think it's important that we do that collectively, but that we also do that with human dignity at the very forefront of our minds.

"That's my view and I hope it's the view of everybody across this chamber."

The new Italian government has announced plans for a census of the country's Roma community in order to deport those who are not Italian.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.