Sturgeon: Trump should not get red carpet treatment in UK

The US president has overturned his policy of separating families at the border.

Leaders: No planned July meeting between Sturgeon and Trump.

Donald Trump should not be given the "red carpet treatment" when he visits the UK next month, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was "appalled" at images of children locked in cages in US detention centres after being separated from their parents at the border.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions on Thursday, she also highlighted draconian immigration policies in Hungary and Italy as other "reasons to be concerned" at the global picture.

SNP MSP Ruth Maguire raised Trump's upcoming visit to the UK on July 13, which it is anticipated could be extended to include a trip to Scotland, where he owns two golf courses.

The US president's "zero-tolerance" immigration stance has led to the separation of more than 2300 children from their parents in just five weeks.

But on Wednesday he signed an executive order overturning the family separation policy after days of international outrage at the images of incarcerated children which emerged.

Until Wednesday, Trump, his homeland security secretary and other officials had repeatedly asserted the only way to end the practice was for Congress to pass new legislation, while Democrats said he could do it with his signature alone.

The president insists his U-turn will not end the "zero-tolerance" policy that criminally prosecutes all adults caught crossing the Mexican border illegally.

Sturgeon, who welcomed the change on family separations, does not have any planned meetings with Trump during his July visit - his first to the UK since he took office.

It is classed as a working visit rather than a state visit, however the US ambassador to the UK has said Trump will still meet the Queen.

Raising the issue, Maguire asked: "Does the First Minister think it is appropriate for the UK Government to roll out red carpet for Donald Trump, given the shocking reports of families being split up and the heartbreaking scenes of children detained and cages at the US border, and will she relay the serious concerns of the people of Scotland to the UK Government?"

Sturgeon said she did not think it was appropriate, adding: "Meetings are perhaps one thing but red carpet treatment is another."

She continued: "I don't think there can be anybody, perhaps with the exception of Nigel Farage and his ilk, but I don't think there can be any decent person across the UK, across Europe or even across the world and the vast majority of people in America for that matter, who have not been appalled at the images and the stories of young children being separated from their parents and incarcerated in what look to all intents and purposes to be cages in America.

"I'm glad that the president appeared to U-turn on that position yesterday when he signed an executive order.

"Although I think we've all got to be careful not to just assume that the situation now is OK, because it appears to be that instead of children being detained without their parents, we will see children detained with their parents."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5799743366001-may-pressed-on-trump-visit-amid-family-separations.jpg" />

The First Minister added: "I will continue to raise my voice against instances like this, and of course it's not just in America this week that we've seen reasons to be concerned.

"In Italy the conduct around the Roma community, reports today of Hungary deciding to criminalise lawyers and activists who help asylum seekers, should make us all pause for thought.

"We should be standing up for the rights and values that all of us hold dear as human beings.

"The world has a collective responsibility to deal with those seeking refuge and asylum and I think it's important that we do that collectively, but that we also do that with human dignity at the very forefront of our minds.

"That's my view and I hope it's the view of everybody across this chamber."

The new Italian government has announced plans for a census of the country's Roma community in order to deport those who are not Italian.

