Facebook shuts down fake pro-indy page linked to Iran

Facebook: Free Scotland 2014 was followed by thousands (file pic). PA

Facebook has shut down a fake pro-independence page linked to the Iranian government.

Free Scotland 2014 had more than 20,000 subscribers before it was deleted earlier this month.

It was among 652 pages, groups and accounts targeted in a purge by Facebook following a tip-off from a US cyber security firm.

They were run by Liberty Front Press, a self-described "independent media organisation" linked to Press TV, an English-language news network affiliated with Iranian state media.

Free Scotland 2014 shared content criticising the royal family and promoted articles about right-wing political strategist Steven Bannon.

Facebook said it is still examining pages run by Liberty Free Press and has shared its findings with the UK Government.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Conservatives urged the SNP to investigate the scale of "fake" pro-independence social media groups.

Murdo Fraser MSP said: "From the US election to the independence referendum drive, we are all beginning to learn that democracy is under attack from countries like Russian and Iran who want to weaken us.

"The SNP has a choice; either pander to these disgraceful regimes - as its former leader and ex-First Minister Alex Salmond does on a weekly basis - or stand up to this threat."

The SNP has been approached for comment.

