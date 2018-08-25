Details of Salmond sexual harassment claim published

Newspaper reports say that the former First Minister is accused of groping a staff-member.

Salmond: Denies any criminality.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been accused been accused of 'inappropriately touching a Scottish government staff member' at Bute House.

Details of the accusation has been published by the Daily Record newspaper who also broke the story on Thursday.

According to the newspaper the female staff member says Mr Salmond touched her bottom and breasts through her clothing in December 2013.

In an interview with STV News on Friday the former SNP leader denied harassing anyone or being involved in any criminality.

The Record claims that the complainer alleges "multiple incidences of harassment and conduct of an unwanted sexual nature".

The Scottish Government said the complaints were made in January this year and reported to Mr Salmond in March.

He claims the Scottish Government has referred the matter to police, although Police Scotland is refusing to confirm if it has launched an inquiry.

Mr Salmond intends to take court action against the government to contest the complaints process activated against him.

Speaking to STV's Holyrood editor Colin Mackay, the former first minister said: "I'm not perfect.

"I've made many mistakes in my life, political and personal, but I'm not guilty of harassing anyone and I'm certainly not guilty of any criminality."

Asked if he had ever acted inappropriately, Mr Salmond replied: "I don't believe so."

In a statement released on his Twitter account on Saturday he said that he intends to make no further comment until petition for judicial review is heard in the Court of Sessions.

