New Police Scotland chief constable steps into role

Iain Livingstone has served as acting chief constable since last September.

Iain Livingstone: New head of Scotland's police force. Police Scotland

The new head of Police Scotland has taken up the job more than six months after the former chief constable's resignation.

Iain Livingstone had served as acting chief constable since last September while Phil Gormley was investigated over claims of gross misconduct.

He resigned in February following political pressure, saying it was "impossible" for him to continue.

Mr Livingstone said Police Scotland must change to meet the challenges it faces.

Speaking to STV political editor Bernard Ponsonby following his appointment, he said: "The world is much more international, there's much more cybercrime for us to investigate, there's much more requirement for us to protect the vulnerable and work with other partners.

"So there are many challenges, but I know what they are and we'll be in a position to deal with them."

Mr Livingstone had planned to resign in autumn last year, but stayed on after the accusations against Mr Gormley emerged. His salary will be £216,549.

The former chief constable was the subject of five separate misconduct investigations following seven complaints by police staff.

Most of their allegations related to bullying, it is understood.

Mr Gormley also became embroiled in a political row after it was alleged former justice secretary Michael Matheson intervened to prevent the Scottish Police Authority allowing him to return to work.

Susan Deacon, chairwoman of the Scottish Police Authority, said Mr Gormley had made a "significant contribution to policing in Scotland", however.

His resignation came less than two and a half years after that of former chief constable Sir Stephen House.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.