Food and drink tourism 'could bring in £1bn more by 2030'

Industry leaders and the First Minister have launched a new action plan in Arran.

Food and drink tourism could deliver an extra £1bn to the Scottish economy by 2030, according to a new action plan.

The industry-led plan lays out a series of actions to turn Scotland into an international leader in food tourism by combining the country's strengths in both the food and drink and tourism sectors.

Visitors to Scotland already spend almost £1bn each year on food and drink, with the ambition to double that by the end of the next decade.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined industry leaders to make the announcement on the Isle of Arran on Monday, where her cabinet is meeting.

A new national food tourism apprenticeship programme and website are among the measures set out in the plan.

Other actions include supporting the country's top 100 visitor attractions to achieve VisitScotland's 'Taste Our Best' quality assurance accreditation and boosting marketing for food tourism.

The plan also aims to encourage more agritourism such as farm stays, pick-your-own and farmers' markets.

'There are already many pockets of success but we want a new, nationwide approach to food tourism.' James Withers, Scotland Food and Drink

Sturgeon said: "Scotland is already renowned as the land of food and drink, with our quality produce known throughout the world.

"With around £1bn being spent on food on drink by visitors each year, the economic benefits are clear.

"This action plan will bring together everyone in the food and tourism sectors to build on that success story."

She added: "Many great things are already happening - here in Arran I've seen how quality local produce can attract visitors and enhance their experience of Scotland.

"Now is the time for everyone to work together to make sure that we can make the most of everything this growing sector has to offer."

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, said: "Scottish food and drink is sold all over the world, from five-star hotels in Dubai to top bars in New York, but we want to ensure visitors in Scotland to have the same world-class eating and drinking experience.

"There are already many pockets of success but we want a new, nationwide approach to food tourism.

"We know that a good, local food and drink experience is what visitors want - it drives spend in our tourism businesses and it supports local producers.

"Above all though, it builds Scotland food, drink and tourism reputation on the world stage."

The Scottish cabinet is meeting on Arran to celebrate the contribution rural and island communities make to the economy.

The travelling cabinet initiative, which sees Sturgeon's ministerial team meet periodically in different parts of the country, aims to allow local people to engage with them face-to-face, the government says.

More than 40 such meetings have taken place in recent years in towns and cities including Cupar, Dumfries, Aberdeen, Alloa, Inverness, Ullapool, Oban and Greenock.

The meeting on Arran is the first island cabinet since the passage of new islands legislation in May.

It comes after a difficult week for the First Minister, following public revelations about a civil service probe into allegations of sexual harassment made against her predecessor Alex Salmond.

These claims which date back to 2013, when Salmond was still in office, have since been handed onto police.

Sturgeon was facing calls at the weekend from opposition parties to suspend the former first minister from the SNP.

In addition to the food tourism plan, a new £3.5m fund to help keep ferries in good working order has been announced in Arran by transport secretary Michael Matheson.

The fund will be used to start a programme of upgrades during the overhaul period this winter and to procure replacement parts for obsolete equipment.

And charity Scottish Rural Action has announced funding from the Scottish Government which will give 20 remote rural communities the opportunity to raise their concerns on Brexit in local discussion events.

Constitutional relations secretary Michael Russell said: "With so much uncertainty around the Brexit process it's important that our rural communities have the opportunity to have their voices heard about the issues that matter to them.

"This funding for Scottish Rural Action to reach out to communities will feed into the Scottish Government's work to protect the people of Scotland and will help inform my discussions with the UK Government."

