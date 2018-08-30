  • STV
  • MySTV

Warning on 'ineffective' detention of immigrant families

ITV

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke calls on the Home Office to consider its approach.

The Home Office has been urged to examine its approach to detaining immigrant families
The Home Office has been urged to examine its approach to detaining immigrant families PA Archive/PA Images

A watchdog has called on the Home Office to examine why planned removals of detained immigrant families "routinely" fail.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke recommended the step as he revealed that nearly four in five groups of adults and children placed in one facility were ultimately released, rather than leaving the UK.

He also highlighted how the unit near Gatwick Airport was being used even less than the centre it replaced, which was shut by the Government on value-for-money grounds.

Mr Clarke said: "Detaining families is very costly and carries a considerable human impact, especially for children.

"The bar for detaining children with their families has rightly been set high.

"However, the routine failure of detention to achieve the objective of removal suggests that it could be set still higher, and careful consideration should be given to the purpose served by pre-departure accommodation."

Mr Clarke recommended that the Home Office analyse why so many removals fail as he published a report on pre-departure accommodation (PDA) at Tinsley House immigration removal centre (IRC) in West Sussex.

The PDA holds adults and children facing removal under the family returns process.

Detention at the unit, which can last no more than five days, is a last resort when other removal attempts have failed.

As of April, when the inspection took place, 19 families had been held in the pre-departure accommodation since it opened in June 2017. Only four were eventually removed.

"This was troubling given the harmful effect that arrest and detention inevitably has on children who witness their parents becoming very distressed," Mr Clarke said, adding that during the inspection, children saw their parents being physically restrained.

The report said: "The arrest, detention and attempted removal of families from the UK was harmful to children but was often ineffective."

Two arrests observed by inspectors involved a team of more than eight uniformed officers wearing stab vests and heavy boots.

Of the 19 families that had been detained, five were released following a legal challenge, the report said.

While the number of successful removals following detention remained "very low", the inspectorate noted that more than 1,300 families had been returned without being detained in around two years.

Mr Clarke pointed out that the two-apartment facility at Tinsley House was being used "even less frequently" than the Cedars accommodation centre it replaced.

Outside play area at the Cedars accommodation centre which closed
Outside play area at the Cedars accommodation centre which closed HM Inspectorate of Prisons/PA

The Government announced that Cedars, once described as "palatial", was to close in 2016 following criticism it was underused and too expensive.

Inspectors said the new unit was located in a "more restricted space" and could not fully replicate the "open" environment at Cedars.

Nevertheless, the Tinsley House accommodation was "well-designed", with "comfortable" apartments, a games and music room, and a wide range of entertainment facilities.

Mr Clarke said staff at the PDA provided an impressive level of care and support.

In a separate report, he also praised the main IRC, saying it was "calm and stable" with a "largely positive atmosphere".

The Home Office said the number of families entering and being removed via pre-departure accommodation were a small proportion of the total number returned through the family returns process.

A spokesman said: "Detention is an important part of the immigration system - but it must be fair, dignified and protect the most vulnerable.

"This report makes many positive findings, including the good relationship between staff and detainees, however it rightly points out areas where we can do better and we are committed to improving."

The department pointed to a series of reforms to immigration detention announced by Home Secretary Sajid Javid last month.

Sarah Newland, the head of Tinsley House IRC and pre-departure accommodation, which are managed by G4S, said: "The report shows that while we do have improvements to make around diversity monitoring and promotion, and extending the use of the cultural kitchen, we can be proud of the work that we are doing to ensure that the detainees at Tinsley House are well cared for and supported, prior to their resettlement."

She added: "I am delighted that inspectors were positive about the PDA ... and recognised the dedication of the staff team who work with very vulnerable families and children."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.