Kenyan president stumbles over ‘bicycle guy’ Boris Johnson

The former foreign secretary visited Kenya last year.

Boris Johnson is a keen cyclist. PA

Boris Johnson was labelled "the bicycle guy" as the Kenyan president struggled to recall his name.

Uhuru Kenyatta was seeking to remind dignitaries and assembled media of the former foreign secretary's visit to the country.

But as he faltered in remembering Mr Johnson's surname, he drew upon the work of the former London mayor on rental bikes and his love of cycling.

President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta is hosting Prime Minister Theresa May Stefan Rousseau/PA

Appearing at the state house in Nairobi in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, Mr Kenyatta was asked about the agreement to allow stolen funds in Britain to be returned to fund Kenyan health, education and other development projects.

He said: "Last year if you recall the foreign secretary - then Boris, erm, Boris, Boris Johnson - the bicycle guy - Boris Johnson was here with ambulances.

"These ambulances were bought courtesy of funds that had been seized, returned and utilised to buy ambulances which were distributed across the country.

"I believe this only strengthens that and the ability of our two countries and legal systems to be able to work together to ensure that any assets that may have been acquired in the United Kingdom - that are associated with corruption or any other such crime - are successfully returned and put to use for the benefit of the people of the republic."

Mr Johnson quit as foreign secretary earlier this year over Brexit.

