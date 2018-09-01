Alex Salmond crowdfunder halted after raising £100,000

He said he was no longer seeking donations after being accused of sexual harassment.

Alex Salmond: No longer seeking donations.

A crowdfunder launched by Alex Salmond to help fund his legal challenge against the Scottish Government's handling of sexual harassment allegations against him has been halted after raising more than £100,000.

The former Scottish first minister said he was no longer seeking donations after the campaign collected twice the original £50,000 target.

It comes after two complaints were made about Mr Salmond relating to sexual harassment in 2013.

Mr Salmond said: "Many thanks to the thousands of people who have come forward with support. We will now press on with the challenge to the lawfulness of the procedure.

"All funds will be used exclusively to support the judicial review.

"If we are successful in the Court of Session then there are likely to be substantial surplus funds and, as I have pledged, every penny will then go to good causes in Scotland and beyond."

Mr Salmond launched the fundraising on Wednesday evening at the same time as he dramatically announced he had quit the SNP after 45 years as a member - which included 20 years as leader.

He was informed in March of an investigation by the Scottish Government after the complaints about his behaviour were made in January.

The allegations date back to 2013, when he was still first minister, with Police Scotland having already confirmed details have been passed to the force.

Lawyers at Levy & McRae confirmed a petition for judicial review in the Court of Session has now been served on legal representatives of the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government pledged to "vigorously defend" its position, and has also said there are "a number of inaccuracies in Mr Salmond's public statements".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.