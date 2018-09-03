  • STV
  • MySTV

Johnson unleashes ferocious attack on PM's Brexit plans

ITV

The ex-foreign secretary compared the withdrawal talks to a fixed wrestling match.

Boris Johnson has condemned the PM’s Brexit proposals
Boris Johnson has condemned the PM’s Brexit proposals PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Theresa May's Brexit strategy, branding it a "fix" that can only lead to victory for the EU.

In what is likely to be seen by many at Westminster as the beginning of a bid to try and oust the Prime Minister, the ex-foreign secretary insisted the UK is "lying flat on the canvas" in withdrawal talks.

Britain has "gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank" due to Mrs May's Chequers proposals to align UK standards on goods to the EU, Mr Johnson said.

The Tory heavyweight compared withdrawal negotiations between Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and the EU's Michel Barnier to a rigged wrestling match.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson said: "Out of their corners come Dominic Raab and Michel Barnier, shrugging their shoulders and beating their chests - and I just hope you aren't one of those trusting souls who still thinks it could really go either way.

"The fix is in. The whole thing is about as pre-ordained as a bout between Giant Haystacks and Big Daddy; and in this case, I am afraid, the inevitable outcome is a victory for the EU, with the UK lying flat on the canvas and 12 stars circling symbolically over our semi-conscious head."

Mr Johnson accused "some members" of the Government of deliberately using the Irish border situation to "stop a proper Brexit" and effectively keep Britain in the EU.

He said that the real "scandal" was "not that we have failed, but that we have not even tried" on Brexit.

The blistering intervention comes as Mrs May faces growing opposition on Tory benches to the Chequers Cabinet compromise on the Brexit strategy which triggered the resignation from the Government of Mr Johnson.

With Parliament returning from recess on Tuesday, the PM is expected to face a coordinated effort from Tory hardline Brexiteers to abandon her exit agenda amid reports that election strategist Sir Lynton Crosby is involved in a "chuck Chequers" campaign.

Michel Barnier has criticised Theresa May’s plans
Michel Barnier has criticised Theresa May’s plans Niall Carson/PA

After Mr Barnier stated he "strongly opposed" the Chequers proposals because such "cherry-picking" would mean the end of the European project if enacted, Mr Johnson said Britain faced getting "two thirds of diddly squat" for its divorce bill.

Mr Johnson said: "They may puff about 'cherry-picking' the single market. There may be some confected groaning and twanging of leotards when it comes to the discussion on free movement. But the reality is that in this negotiation the EU has so far taken every important trick.

"The UK has agreed to hand over £40 billion of taxpayers' money for two thirds of diddly squat.

"We will remain in the EU taxi; but this time locked in the boot, with absolutely no say on the destination. We won't have taken back control - we will have lost control."

The comments followed claims from former Brexit secretary David Davis that Mrs May had positioned herself for "open sesame" on further Brexit climbdowns after saying she would not be pushed into compromises "that are not in our national interest".

Mr Davis branded the Chequers blueprint as being "actually almost worse than being in" the EU.

In another sign of Cabinet tensions, International Development Secretary Liam Fox took a swipe at the Treasury over gloomy predictions on the consequences of a no-deal scenario.

Dr Fox told the BBC: "Can you think back in all your time in politics where the Treasury have made predictions that were correct 15 years out, I can't, they didn't predict the financial crisis that happened, no-one could.

"So this idea that we can predict what our borrowing would be 15 years in advance is just a bit hard to swallow.

"To say what a GDP figure would be 15 years ahead is not a predictive power that I've known the Treasury to have in my time in politics ... I don't believe it is possible to have a 15-year time horizon on predictions on GDP."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.