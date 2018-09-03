  • STV
  • MySTV

Call to toughen sentences for crimes against older people

STV

A charity wants abuse of vulnerable people to be made a statutory aggravating offence.

Elderly people: 100,000 older Scots suffer some form of abuse every year.
Elderly people: 100,000 older Scots suffer some form of abuse every year. PA

A charity has urged the Scottish Government to introduce legislation to allow tougher sentences for crimes against older people.

Action on Elder Abuse Scotland wants the abuse of vulnerable people to be made a statutory aggravating offence in law, estimating that about 100,000 older people in Scotland suffer some form of abuse each year.

The charity said a recent review of hate crime laws in Scotland, carried out by Lord Bracadale, had paved the way for the change.

The review's recommendations called on ministers to consider a general aggravation covering exploitation and vulnerability.

Lord Bracadale also concluded that there should be a new statutory aggravation based on "age hostility".

The charity, which holds its annual conference in Glasgow on Monday, said Scotland had the opportunity to lead the UK on the issue, and urged older people and equalities minister Christina McKelvie to act.

It highlighted that many cases involving victims suffering from frailty or dementia do not reach the attention of the police or courts, and those that do often result in community sentences.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1417649-conservatives-call-on-ministers-to-back-sentencing-plan/ | default

Director Lesley Carcary said: "The Scottish Government has shown its commitment by appointing the first minister for older people of any UK nation - and we're delighted that Christina McKelvie will be joining us at our conference.

"We now have an opportunity to go further, however.

"I would urge the Scottish Government to take seriously the recommendations in the Bracadale review and bring forward workable legislation that will finally see the calamitous impact of elder abuse on victims recognised in the statute books."

She continued: "Currently, the decision to apply a tougher sentence in cases involving older victims is at the discretion of the judge. That's not good enough.

"What our older people and their families need is the reassurance that criminals who prey on them will receive a punishment that fits the crime.

"That reassurance must come in the form of a statutory aggravated offence to ensure consistency in our justice system."

The charity also wants more vulnerable people, including older people, to be able to pre-record their evidence in court cases.

McKelvie said: "Our vision of a fairer Scotland is one that values the contribution older people make to our society. As such the Scottish Government will do everything in its power to support their rights and interests.

"Lord Bracadale recognised that older people can be targeted by perpetrators because of a perception that they are more vulnerable and so he recommended that the Scottish Government consider the introduction of a general aggravation concerning exploitation of vulnerability.

"We will consult later this year on that and the other recommendations in Lord Bracadale's report."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1417174-gangs-evicting-people-to-deal-drugs-from-their-homes/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.