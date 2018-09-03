Protect police dogs by introducing law, ministers urged

Currently, it is not a specific crime to kill or injure a police dog in Scotland.

Police dogs: Unprotected. Police Scotland

The Scottish Government is being urged to give police dogs the "protection they deserve" by including plans to make attacking such animals a specific offence.

Conservatives want Nicola Sturgeon to include a so-called Finn's Law in her parliamentary programme for the coming year.

The First Minister is due to unveil plans for 12 bills when MSPs return to Holyrood after the summer break on Tuesday.

Currently, it is not a specific crime to kill or injure a police dog in Scotland, but with the UK Government having signalled its support for such a change, SNP ministers are being encouraged to follow suit.

Police constable Dave Wardell, from Hertfordshire, began campaigning for the reform after his police dog Finn was injured with a knife as they attempted to make an arrest in 2016.

A petition from Conservative justice spokesman, Liam Kerr, for Finn's Law - which would make it a specific offence to attack a service animal - to be introduced in Scotland has attracted the support of almost 40,000 people.

As well as protecting police dogs and horses and animals working with the fire service, military and other public services, such a law could also be applied to assistance animals such as guide dogs.

'Hundreds of service animals in Police Scotland keep us safe by putting themselves in harm's way.' Conservative justice spokesman, Liam Kerr

Mr Kerr said: "In Scotland, hundreds of service animals in Police Scotland keep us safe by putting themselves in harm's way.

"Service animals have already been waiting too long to get the legal protection they deserve and Scotland is now lagging behind the rest of the UK.

"At the start of this new parliamentary term it would be a great signal to the men and women who work alongside these selfless animals if the Scottish Parliament were to give them greater legal protection.

"The SNP has a chance to do just that. It must include Finn's Law in the Programme for Government due to be published this week."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Our Programme for Government will be published on Tuesday, and covers a number of important issues.

"The Scottish Government values the brave work undertaken by police dogs and other service animals, and is committed to ensuring the welfare of all animals, working or not.

"We are concerned that the maximum penalties available for animal cruelty cases may not go far enough.

"That is why we are preparing to increase the maximum penalty for the most serious cruelty offences to five years imprisonment."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.