Just 17% of voters expect Britain to get good Brexit deal

Fewer than one in five voters now expect Britain to get a good deal out of Brexit talks, according to new research.

The proportion expecting a good deal has fallen from 33% in February 2017 to just 17% in June 2018, while those predicting a bad deal have increased from 37% to 57% over the same period, according to a survey for NatCen Social Research.

The survey - conducted ahead of the publication of Theresa May's Chequers plan for future relations with the EU - found that 51% expect the UK economy to be worse off as a result of Brexit, up from 39% in June 2016.

Just 38% said Brexit would mean lower immigration, compared to 64% in June 2016 and only 13% said the UK Government had handled negotiations well - down from 29% in February 2017 - while 64% said it had handled them badly.

But there was little support for the EU's approach to negotiations, with 57% saying Brussels had handled them badly and 16% well.

The report, authored by polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice of Strathclyde University, found that 59% of members of a NatCen panel now say they would vote Remain in a second referendum, with just 41% backing Leave.

However, the researchers cautioned that this apparently comfortable lead for Remain may be skewed by the fact that those responding to the survey reported voting against Brexit by a margin of 53%-47% in the 2016 referendum.

The survey found that just 81% of 2016 Leave voters would back Brexit now, with 12% saying they had switched to Remain.

By contrast, just 6% of Remain voters have changed sides, with 90% sticking by their original decision.

Among those who did not vote in 2016, almost half (49%) said they would now vote against Brexit, compared to 23% who would back Leave in a second referendum.

"Instead of a narrow majority in favour of leaving the EU recorded in the referendum in June (2016), there might now be a narrow majority in favour of Remain, though in any second referendum much might turn on the relative propensity of Leave and Remain supporters to make it to the polling station,"

