Lib Dems would back boycott of controversial P1 tests

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will address the party's autumn conference.

Willie Rennie: The Scottish Lib Dem leader speaking in 2016. PA

The Scottish Liberal Democrats would support a boycott of controversial tests for primary one pupils, the party's leader will tell members.

Willie Rennie will use his speech at the Lib Dem autumn conference in Dunfermline on Saturday to attack the Scottish national standardised assessments, which have been criticised by teachers.

He will also call for "formal" education to start when children are aged six or seven, as he addresses delegates at the one-day event in Dunfermline.

The Lib Dems will "stand with" parents and school staff if they snub the literacy and numeracy tests, aimed at helping teachers judge progress on a child's learning, Mr Rennie will say.

Education secretary John Swinney announced changes to assessments last month after hearing feedback from parents, staff and unions.

He said that while there is no statutory right for parents to withdraw their child from any aspect of schooling, they could discuss participation in the tests with their school.

Opposition parties called for the P1 assessments to be scrapped altogether.

Rennie will say: "International evidence shows that the under-sevens need a play-based approach to learning with plenty of opportunities for active, outdoor, social, self-directed play.

"National testing, especially for five-year-old primary ones, pulls Scottish education in exactly the opposite direction."

He will add: "And there is a tidal wave of concern from teachers.

"One teacher in Aberdeen said she had never seen such 'cruel nonsense' in all of her life, branding the tests 'a shambles'.

"Another said 'this is a massive use of staff resources that could be put into supporting children instead'.

"And to cap it all, an East Ayrshire teacher said the information gathered was 'completely useless'."

'These tests are damaging and they've got to go.' Willie Rennie

Rennie said ministers had failed to listen to concerns when they were first raised, and warned the Scottish Parliament's opposition parties would defeat the minority Government in a vote against the tests.

"At that point if the pupils, parents and teachers boycott these tests, we will stand with them," he will add.

"These tests are damaging and they've got to go."

On reforms to primary education, he is to say: "I want schools be able to change the way we teach children aged four and five.

"We should start formal schooling at six or even seven.

"I want children in Scotland to get the long-term educational benefits. Because education is on the wrong track.

"So today I am committing to work with the education charity Upstart to develop a full programme for change."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.