  • STV
  • MySTV

May should 'face down Brexit ultras and back single market'

STV

Ian Blackford said the single market and customs union represented the "least worst option".

Brexit: May should 'put remaining in the single market back on the table'.
Brexit: May should 'put remaining in the single market back on the table'. PA

Theresa May should put remaining in the single market and customs union back on the table and ignore the "Brexit ultras" in the Tory party, the SNP's Westminster leader said.

With 200 days until the UK's scheduled exit from the European Union, Ian Blackford said the single market and customs union represented the "least worst option".

The SNP's 35 MPs could be crucial in any cross-party bid to push Mrs May to accept a Norway-style soft Brexit.

The Prime Minister faces a battle to get any sort of Brexit arrangement through the Commons, with her own Conservative Party bitterly divided over her Chequers plan which would see the UK accepting a common rulebook with the EU for trade in goods.

Mr Blackford said whatever deal is ultimately reached, the infighting will leave the Tories a "deeply damaged party at the end of the process".

He added: "What the Prime Minister must not do is listen to the increasingly frenetic noises coming from the Brexit ultras on the government benches.

"While Boris Johnson might be trying to stake a claim to the Tory leadership - an unconscionable prospect - his vision for Brexit would result in significant loss to our economy, jobs thrown on the scrapheap and businesses going bust.

"What Theresa May has an opportunity to do is put remaining in the Single Market and Customs Union back up the agenda.

"The least worst option, short of remaining in the EU, which will give us certainty over trade and our position in the global economy."

He said the idea of leaving the EU without a deal "should not be entertained by anyone with a modicum of good sense".

He said: "The PM should get a grip of her party and shut down the rampaging right-wingers who, in talking up that very prospect, are putting their own narrow interests ahead of what is good for Scotland,".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.