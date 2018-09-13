Question Time: Children give Nicola Sturgeon a grilling

  • STV
The First Minister opened up on bullying, her time at school ... and Irn Bru.

Nicola Sturgeon is used to answering tough questions.

Whether it's from rival parties during First Minister's Questions or while in the media spotlight, Sturgeon is well-versed in tackling anything thrown her way.

This week she was held to account by 100 Scottish children and young people at a special FMQs Next Generation event, here's her answers to their quick-fire questions

Nicola Sturgeon FMQs Next Generation September 2018
STV

Have you ever experienced bullying?

Yes, I had experiences in primary school where it certainly was sufficient at one stage to involve a teacher. I think many people will have those experiences, what's good is to be open about them and come forward about them.

Did you enjoy your time at school?

By and large I loved my time at school, but looking back on it I think it's like any other time in your life. You'll go through times where you'll love it, you jump out of bed in the morning, well, maybe that's exaggerating, and you look forward to going to school. But you probably also go through periods where there's things happening and you don't feel as happy. What we've got to do for young people is not to try to pretend that at any stage in life it'll be plain sailing but try to address issues and help people wherever possible.

Who would you walk 500 miles for?

Oh.. do the answers have to be quick fire? I'd better say my husband as he'll watch it when it's on STV and if I don't say that I'll be in big trouble.

What's your thought on the new Irn Bru recipe?

It's right that they've reduced the sugar content because it's good for the health of young people... But for the vast majority of people they can't taste the difference, I can't taste the difference.

If you were to change anything about Scotland what would you change?

If I had a magic wand to change it overnight I'd eradicate childhood poverty. I would like to do it quicker than will probably be the case because of the complexities, but that would be my magic wand thing to do.

Nicola Sturgeon FMQs Next Generation September 2018
STV

What do you when you have free time?

I like reading books, that's my favourite thing - getting lost in a story and taking my mind off everything else.

Do you like Harry Potter and if so what's your favourite book and character?

Eh, my favourite book would be The Chamber of Secrets or The Philosopher's Stone. My favourite character, I love Hagrid but Harry's good as well.

What's your childhood dream job?

I wanted to either be a lawyer, which I went on to do, or to write children's books, which I've not done yet. So who knows, maybe in the future I might manage to do that.

What's your favourite animal?

I like cats, I'm a little bit scared of dogs, that's my one fear. I don't have a cat, I'm away from home too much.

What's your favourite town?

This is a difficult one because when I name my favourite I going to offend every other one in Scotland. I'm going to name two - my favourite town is Irvine, the nearest town to Dreghorn where I grew up and I represent a part of Glasgow in the Scottish Parliament and I live in Glasgow so I suppose I have to go for it...but all cities and towns in Scotland are wonderful.

When did you start getting interested in politics?

When I was about sixteen, all the other people in my class thought I was a bit weird at the time.

If you had to go on a reality TV show which would you go on?

I couldn't go on Bake Off because I can't cook or bake, I couldn't go on anything that involved singing as I can't sing, I've got two left feet so I'm not sure Strictly would be right for me. When I was younger I used to do ice-skating quite a lot so it'd be the Dancing on Ice one.. I think I quite fancy that.

