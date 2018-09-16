Victims fund still not operational after five years

Criminals will be made to pay into the Victim Surcharge Fund which is expected to raise £1m a year.

Fund: Still unavailable five years later.

A fund to help the victims of crime is still not operational five years after it was approved in legislation.

The Victim Surcharge Fund, which criminals will be made to pay into to compensate victims, is expected to raise more than £1m a year.

It was included in the Victims and Witnesses (Scotland) Act passed by MSPs in 2013, but is still not up and running.

In response to a parliamentary question from the Liberal Democrats, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Establishment of the Victim Surcharge Fund (VSF) has taken longer than anticipated as we've undertaken detailed consideration and consultation with partners on the most effective mechanisms to operate and manage the VSF.

"Our intention is to announce further details on the VSF following the summer parliamentary recess."

Mr Yousaf said the Government is providing £17.9m in 2018/19 to third sector organisations whose work supports victims of crime. It also emerged that another provision of the legislation is "not yet in force".

Under Police Restitution Orders, officers can receive compensation if assaulted in the course of duty, but none have been made to date.

Lib Dem justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: "It's unbelievable that almost five years on these flagship features of the Victims and Witnesses Act have not been implemented and, even worse, there doesn't even appear to be a clear plan to do so.

"The SNP Government paraded these schemes but have failed to get them off the ground. They have been neglected. Between them, victims of crime and police officers have missed out on millions of pounds of criminals' cash as a result.

"These funds are supposed to ensure that victims of crimes can get immediate practical support following what can be incredibly harrowing experiences.

"The new Justice Secretary must set out a clear time-frame by which these long overdue parts of the Act will become a reality. It's an insult to victims of crime and our police force that seemingly no progress has been made."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We remain committed to the introduction of the Victim Surcharge Fund and have been working closely with partners and the UK Government to ensure the necessary legislative and other arrangements are put in place to operate and manage the fund. We anticipate being able to announce further details shortly.

"In the meantime we are providing £17.9m in 2018/19 to third-sector organisations whose work supports victims of crime. This includes over £4.6m to Victim Support Scotland, who continue to operate a victims' fund to provide immediate and practical support to victims and their relatives in the aftermath of crime.

"We are also working to implement restitution orders and will provide a further update in due course."