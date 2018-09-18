Back to school: Primary one questions unveiled before debate

Take a look at some of the questions given to primary one pupils across Scotland

Ahead of Wednesday's Holyrood debate, take a look at some of the questions given to primary one pupils across Scotland.

MSPs are set to debate whether to recommend scrapping controversial tests for primary one pupils across Scotland.

Teachers have already claimed the tests have left some four and five year old pupils in tears, and now opposition MSPs are expected to back a Tory motion calling for them to be abolished for this age group.

Education Secretary John Swinney has invited opponents of national testing for P1 pupils to see first-hand what the tests involve, before MSPs vote on scrapping then.

Mr Swinney said the drop in demonstration session would allow an "accurate and informed debate".

However, opponents of the tests remained firmly against them continuing.

Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer stated: "There have already been countless demonstrations of this discredited SNP policy in schools nationwide and they have only confirmed the arguments that Greens and others made against their introduction in the first place.

"Swinney should cut his losses and just scrap them now. These tests are clearly doing more harm than good."

But even if the Scottish Parliament votes against testing for primary one pupils, the result will not be binding on the Scottish Government.

SNSA: A reading question example

SNSA: Basic numeracy test

SNSA: Testing time skills

SNSA: A basic literacy test

