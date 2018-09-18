  • STV
  • MySTV

Teachers reject 'derisory' 3% pay offer from employers

STV

Negotiations are said to be continuing and a further meeting is set for October 4.

Teachers: Seek 10% rise.
Teachers: Seek 10% rise. PA

Teachers' organisations have rejected the offer of a 3% pay rise, branding it "derisory".

Following a meeting with representatives from the Scottish Negotiating Meeting for Teachers (SNCT) which brings together teaching organisations, council umbrella body COSLA and the Scottish Government, the teachers' side rejected the pay offer.

They said: "It was made clear by the teachers' side that this was a derisory offer and that it failed to redress the decade of detriment to teachers' pay.

"It was also made clear that whilst changes to the Main Grade Scale would be welcomed, recruitment and retention of all teachers needed to be improved and all should receive a 10% pay rise, in addition to any other changes."

The Greens backed the move with education spokesman Ross Greer saying: "The EIS is right to take a stand on teacher pay and they have the full support of the Greens in their attempts to win a just pay package that reflects the essential work teachers do in an environment of overwhelming workloads, budget cuts, chronic staff shortages and an ongoing recruitment crisis.

"It's misleading for COSLA and the Scottish Government to present this as some kind of unprecedented pay rise when those who would benefit the most will still only make up half the value their wage has lost over the last decade. Many will benefit far less than that.

"Scotland is crying out for new teachers, so it's essential we make the profession as attractive as possible."

'Scotland is crying out for new teachers, so it's essential we make the profession as attractive as possible.'
Ross Greer, education spokesman for the Greens

At their AGM in June the EIS teaching union previously voted in favour of escalating to "strike readiness" and preparing for a ballot after the summer holidays unless a deal achieving the 10% pay rise with no detriment to existing pay and conditions is reached.

The teachers' side of the SNCT said negotiations on pay are continuing and a further meeting is set for October 4.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Teachers' pay is a matter for the SNCT and negotiations for 2018-19 are continuing."

Cosla has urged unions to accept a £350m pay deal for local government workers, warning any increase above the 3% on offer for those earning up to £80,000 would result in cuts to jobs and services.

They said the offer "highlights our commitment to parity across the local government workforce".

Unite, Unison and the GMB have said they will recommend members reject the deal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.