  • STV
  • MySTV

Ministers face parliament defeat over primary one tests

STV

MSPs expected to back Tory motion calling for Scottish Government to scrap assessments.

Primary one class sizes to be capped

The Scottish Government is facing defeat in a vote on the use of national assessments for P1 pupils.

MSPs at the Scottish Parliament are expected to back a Tory motion calling on ministers to halt the use of tests for the youngest students.

Holyrood's four opposition parties are all against national standardised assessments for four and five-year-olds.

But while the minority SNP administration is facing defeat on the issue, the result of the vote is not binding on the government.

Education Secretary John Swinney continues to insist that the tests are a "valuable tool for teachers to identify the next steps in a child's learning" and that the "additional information they provide is particularly useful in the early years if we are to continue to close the attainment gap".

He demonstrated the tests to both MSPs and the media on Tuesday, in a bid to ensure an "accurate and informed debate".

But opposition leaders say if the Scottish Government is defeated, Mr Swinney should respect the wishes of the Parliament and call a halt to the tests.

Conservatives submitted the motion,- which questions if the assessments are "in line with the play-based learning philosophy" of early years education, after some teachers reported P1 pupils had been reduced to tears.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1431063-back-to-school-primary-one-questions-unveiled-ahead-of-debate/ | default

Tory education spokeswoman Liz Smith said: "The SNP needs to rethink its plans for those tests to be introduced in P1 and call an immediate halt.

"Parents and teachers are all raising concerns about the way these are being introduced. And the truth is it would be irresponsible not to listen to them."

She added: "This debate is a chance for the Scottish Parliament to have its say on this matter and it is time the SNP's bluster on this important issue stops."

But SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald, a member of Holyrood's Education Committee, accused the Conservatives exploiting the issue for political gain.

He hit out: "Ruth Davidson's Tories are guilty of grandstanding, preying on the anxieties of parents and blatant political opportunism.

"And they're prepared to do so at the expense of kids' education, it's an utter disgrace.

"The Tories are seeking to create monster out of a serious challenge we should all unite behind, driving up standards in our schools.

"To do that, we need data from P1 to ensure we're making progress.

"And the Tories used to share that ambition.

"They even put it in their last Holyrood manifesto."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.