Scottish Government defeated in primary one tests vote

Vote: All four opposition parties voted against the tests. © STV

MSPs have voted 63 to 61 to scrap standardised assessments for P1 pupils in schools across Scotland.

Members of all four opposition parties backed a Tory motion calling on ministers to halt the use of tests for the youngest students.

However, the vote is not binding and while Education Secretary John Swinney has previously said the Scottish Government would "consider" the outcome, he insisted the P1 tests had an "important role to perform".

He demonstrated the tests to both MSPs and the media on Tuesday, in a bid to ensure an "accurate and informed debate".

The tests were introduced in 2017 in a bid to help collect more data on pupils to help inform teachers about progress.

The multiple choice papers are designed to focus on two basic educational themes - literacy and numeracy.

Despite this, the exams have been subject to heavy criticism with some teachers having reported that their P1 pupils had been reduced to tears.

The Scottish Conservative party submitted the motion to scrap the tests, which questions if the assessments are "in line with the play-based learning philosophy" of early years education.

During a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Swinney said the assessments were part of "normal classwork" for youngsters and took very little time.

He added: "In 2016 the Conservatives supported P1 assessments, today they don't. There is only one conclusion to draw - the Conservatives are playing politics with the education of our children, and we will not play along with them."

Tory education spokeswoman Liz Smith MSP said her party had reconsidered its position.

She said: "I think the time has come because of the evidence that has been piling up over the last two years, to call a halt, reconsider the evidence that is very much before us and evaluate what is the best way of progressing P1 pupils."

Earlier on Wednesday, severe weather from Storm Ali had left several MSPs struggling with travel arrangements to get to Holyrood for the vote.

