SNP accuses opponents of 'hypocrisy' over P1 tests

Morag Robertson

MSPs voted 63 to 61 to scrap standardised assessments for P1 pupils in schools.

MSPs: Voted to scrap standardised tests. David Davies / PA

The SNP has accused its opponents of "appalling hypocrisy" over the primary 1 tests.

On Wednesday afternoon MSPs voted 63 to 61 to scrap standardised assessments for P1 pupils in schools across Scotland.

However, the vote is not binding and while education secretary John Swinney has previously said the Scottish Government would "consider" the outcome, he insisted the P1 tests had an "important role to perform".

In response to the vote, the SNP said that the opposition parties have "sided with the Tories in an attempt to score political points".

Gordon MacDonald MSP said: "The opposition parties at Holyrood are guilty of the most appalling hypocrisy - siding with the Tories to oppose a policy they actually agree with, in an attempt to score political points.

"But the facts are these: the Scottish Government introduced P1 assessments because they are a tool we need to track kids' progress and help drive up standards in our schools.

"The Tories put standardised P1 assessments in their manifesto; the vast majority of Tory-run councils across Scotland already assessed kids from p1; so did Labour councils and likewise the Lib Dems.

"Labour and the Lib Dems have sided with the Tories in their political gamesmanship, and sought to prey on the anxieties of parents, just to grab a headline. It's depressing that they all stood willing to do so at the expense of kids' education."

'The opposition parties are guilty of the most appalling hypocrisy - siding with the Tories to oppose a policy they actually agree with, in an attempt to score political points.'
Gordon MacDonald MSP

He added: "When it comes to educating our young people, we should be united in an ambition to drive up standards - not exploiting these issues for political gain.

"The SNP - the party which is serious about education as our number one priority in government - will continue to deliver what's best for teachers and parents, and most importantly for our young people across Scotland."

This comes after all of the opposing parties responded saying the Scottish Government "must" scrap the tests.

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, Tavish Scott MSP, said: "A child could tell you that 63 votes is bigger than 61 but John Swinney's stubbornness has ensured that he has had to find out the hard way.

"As the Presiding Officer has stated, this is now the "will of the parliament".

"The SNP Government must now issue instructions to all schools to cease these tests."

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary, Liz Smith, said that the SNP government "must act".

"The Scottish Parliament has voted decisively on this matter, and now the SNP government must act on that," she said.

"The nationalists have ignored the evidence on this for quite some time, but they can't afford to any longer.

"These tests need to be halted, and the evidence re-examined.

"The SNP is always talking about how important the Scottish Parliament is and how its will must be respected.

"This is the perfect chance for the SNP to do just that."

'The Scottish Parliament has now voted to scrap these tests and SNP ministers must not now ignore the will of Parliament.'
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard

In response to the vote, Scottish Labour has called on the SNP to "respect the will of parliament".

Party leader Richard Leonard said: "Teachers told this government that these tests were useless, ministers ignored them.

"Parents told this government that they do not trust these tests, ministers ignored them.

"The Scottish Parliament has now voted to scrap these tests and SNP ministers must not now ignore the will of Parliament.

"The government must therefore bring forward immediate plans for how it will respond to this evening's vote as a matter of urgency."

Ross Greer, the Scottish Greens' education spokesperson, said: "What's truly shocking about the introduction of these standardised tests is that all the issues highlighted by Greens and others were already well known when the SNP decided to press ahead."

