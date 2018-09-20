Corbyn refuses to rule out indyref2 if he becomes PM 

The Labour leader said he would 'decide at the time' whether to allow the vote.

Jeremy Corbyn: Accused of giving 'yet another concession to the SNP'. PA

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to rule out consenting to a second referendum on Scottish independence if he becomes Prime Minister.

The Labour leader said he does not think a fresh vote on the independence question "is a good idea" but added he would "decide at the time" if the Scottish Government proposed a referendum.

A legally binding vote on independence would require Westminster's consent, in the form of a Section 30 order to transfer the necessary powers to Holyrood.

Alex Salmond and David Cameron signed the Edinburgh Agreement which granted these powers ahead of the 2014 referendum.

But when Nicola Sturgeon's government requested such an order last year, Theresa May refused, saying "now is not the time", shortly before calling a snap general election.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of Labour's party conference in Liverpool, Corbyn said he "would obviously decide at the time" whether to give consent to a new independence referendum.

He continued: "I'm not ruling out, I'm just pointing out the reality.

"We don't want another referendum, we don't think another referendum is a good idea, and we'll be very clear on why we don't think it's a good idea.

"We think what's more important is dealing with child poverty, housing problems and lack of investment in Scotland - 200,000 more children going into poverty has to be dealt with.

"A referendum will not solve that."

Scottish Labour previously gave a "cast-iron guarantee" ahead of the 2016 Holyrood election that it would not back an independence vote, but critics within and without the party have accused it of ambiguity on the issue.

Corbyn too has had his position on the constitution questioned after saying last year that he would not block a second referendum if "the Scottish people want it".

The Labour leader also previously said he would be "fine" with a fresh poll on independence.

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins said: "Every time Jeremy Corbyn talks about Scotland he gives yet another concession to the SNP.

"It's more proof that Labour are utterly weak when it comes to Scotland's place in the UK.

"Jeremy Corbyn does not care about Scotland, and has no interest in standing up to the nationalists, as this latest gaffe proves."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "This is an extraordinary opinion from Jeremy Corbyn.

"So many people with moderate and progressive views will be horrified by this careless attitude towards the UK.

"Liberal Democrats are opposed to independence and opposed to another divisive independence referendum."

He added: "Brexit also shows that breaking up long standing unions is costly and hard to do. "

