Two councillors charged after police probe into planning 

John McLuckie and James Kerr from Falkirk Council have been charged by police.

Council: Two councillors from Falkirk have been charged. Google

Two councillors have been charged by police following an investigation into planning concerns in Falkirk.

Labour's John McLuckie, who is deputy convener for planning for the council, and Conservative James Kerr, a member of the planning committee, were charged on Wednesday.

A third man was also charged.

The Labour party has confirmed that Mr McLuckie has been suspended, while a Conservative spokesman said Mr Kerr had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Both men represent the Upper Braes ward in Falkirk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Three men have been charged following an investigation by the Economic Crime and Financial Investigation Unit into planning concerns raised in Falkirk.

"The men, aged 50, 55 and 63 were charged on September 19 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Falkirk Council said: "We have been made aware of this matter. We cannot make any comment at this time."

