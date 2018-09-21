  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots politicians' Brexit challenge goes to European court

STV

Cross-party group want to know if UK can withdraw Article 50 notification.

Court of Session made ruling on Friday.
Court of Session made ruling on Friday. © STV

A cross-party legal challenge to the UK Government on Brexit has been referred to the European Court of Justice by Scotland's highest civil court.

The group want answers on whether the withdrawal process triggered under Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union can be revoked by the UK on its own, without the consent of the other 27 EU member states.

Their challenge was rejected by the Court of Session in Edinburgh in June, but following an appeal it has now been referred to the European Court for a decision.

The Court of Session has prepared a draft request asking for a preliminary ruling from the European court under the "expedited procedure".

In his ruling Lord Carloway said: "The situation is not hypothetical or academic. Notification of withdrawal has been made.

"It may, in the absence of supervening events and perhaps in any event, take effect in about six months' time.

"The court has been asked the question of 'whether, when and how the notification... can unilaterally be revoked' in advance of the expiry of the two-year period.

"This can only be answered definitively by the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU).

"An answer would require to be provided before this court could grant the appropriate declarator.

"In these circumstances, reference to the CJEU for a preliminary ruling under Article 267 of the TFEU is 'necessary'."

The case has been brought by a cross party group of politicians: Labour MEPs Catherine Stihler and David Martin, Joanna Cherry MP and Alyn Smith MSP of the SNP and Green MSPs Andy Wightman and Ross Greer, together with lawyer Jolyon Maugham QC, the director of the Good Law Project. 

Lawyers at Balfour+Manson acted for the petitioners, with executive chairman Elaine Motion stating: "This is the most significant legal development in the Brexit process since the High Court ruled that Parliament had to legislate before the Government could invoke Article 50. 

In his judgment, Lord Carloway was clear the CJEU would not be advising Parliament on "what it must or ought to do". 

Instead he said it would be "merely declaring the law as part of its central function", adding that "how Parliament chooses to react to that declarator is entirely a matter for that institution". 

Afterwards Mr Wightman said he was "delighted that Inner House has upheld our appeal & agreed to refer question of unilateral revocability if Article 50 to the CJEU". 

A UK Government spokesman said: "We are disappointed by the decision of the court. We are giving it careful consideration. 

"But as the government has repeatedly said, we are committed to implementing the result of the referendum and will not be revoking Article 50."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.