  • STV
  • MySTV

Leonard: Labour to oppose indyref2 in next UK manifesto

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The Scottish party leader will make the commitment at Labour conference in Liverpool.

Richard Leonard: UK needs radical Labour governments.
Richard Leonard: UK needs radical Labour governments. PA

Labour will commit to opposing a second independence referendum in its next UK manifesto, according to Richard Leonard.

The Scottish Labour leader will make the announcement at Labour conference in Liverpool this week.

He will tell party delegates that Scotland does not need a second independence vote but instead requires radical Labour governments in Holyrood and Westminster.

But speaking to the BBC, Leonard refused to say whether he had discussed his manifesto announcement with Jeremy Corbyn.

It comes after the UK party leader refused to rule out consenting to a fresh referendum on the independence question if he became Prime Minister.

He said he would "decide at the time" whether to grant the Scottish Government a Section 30 order if it demanded a referendum.

A legally binding vote on independence would require this order, approved by the UK Government, to transfer the necessary powers to Holyrood.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1431138-corbyn-refuses-to-rule-out-indyref2-if-he-becomes-pm/ | default

Leonard is expected to tell conference: "We don't need another independence referendum to change Scotland - as far as I am concerned, we've just had one.

"The majority of people do not want one, and as we meet here this week with the prospect of a general election, I can make clear today that the next Labour manifesto will oppose another independence referendum.

"We don't need a referendum, we need the election of a Scottish Labour Government which is prepared to use its powers, and a confident Labour Party reawakening hope out of despair across these shared islands."

Leonard declined to confirm that he had discussed this proposal with Corbyn.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme, he said: "I have conversations with Jeremy Corbyn on all sorts of issues."

Alex Salmond and David Cameron signed the Edinburgh Agreement which granted Section 30 powers to the Scottish Government ahead of the 2014 referendum.

But when Nicola Sturgeon's government requested such an order last year, Theresa May refused, saying "now is not the time", shortly before calling a snap general election.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.